Is This the Country You Want to Inhabit?

At last alarm bells are ringing. Most sentient Americans are beginning to realize what is at stake in the November midterm elections, and the 2024 election that will follow - unless by then they are cancelled. That's because unless you're a devotee of Donald Trump and his ilk it is now clear that we are in the early stages of full-blown fascism and the death of democracy in America.

It has becoming blatantly clear that what's happening here, right now, is an American version of Hitler's playbook and other dictators' powerplays. It's a playbook being embraced by governors, state officials, Republicans in Congress, white supremacists, and their followers eager for a fight, literally on the streets.

How else can you describe or explain the terrifying events that have taken place as a precursor to what is coming at us, rapidly and unbelievably? Here's what is already occurring, all of which parallels Germany in the 1930s and 1940s, a time when Nazi ideology also threatened our own country.

We have entered a pronatalist period in which women's only role and value is seen as childbearing and childrearing in order to ensure an indoctrinated population in the country's future. The fact that a child of ten can be forced to carry a rape baby, or a woman may be made to birth a non-viable fetus to the point of her own death make abundantly clear how devalued women are and how little their lives matter. The very idea that a fertilized egg has more rights than a real human being and that funding for programs that aid children in need are being cut should be proof of a nation in the grip of madness for the good of the mad.

Censorship is rampant in schools and libraries and book burnings have already taken place. School curricula are being revised and grossly dumbed down by handpicked school boards at such a rapid pace they go largely unnoticed unless a short segment of the news tells a story or two. Teacher training is so dramatically broken there is already a critical shortage of well-trained, motivated, devoted teachers who are leaving their profession in droves, only to be replaced by unqualified, untrained teachers, even in some places without so much as a college degree or specialty certification.

The media, mainstream and other outlets, are walking on eggs, themselves increasingly frightened at the prospect of what they may be confronted with as owners and editors become more conservative or controlled. The ultimate nightmare is the threat of over-regulation or nationalization of media with the arrest of journalists, who along with protestors have already been arrested in violation of their First Amendment rights.

The healthcare system in this country, already broken in many ways, is now at enormous risk of political interference that can literally kill people. Across the entire range of caregiving, practitioners have been threatened with lawsuits, loss of licenses, and jail time, and in some states, they face the threat of life sentences if they perform or enable abortion. One state legislator in Texas has called for the death penalty for anyone who conducts an abortion.

And it's not only clinicians who are at risk. Women who miscarry have already been sent to jail and in the most repressive states, anyone who helps or enables a woman in any way to access abortion is also at risk of long-term imprisonment. That includes friends or family who help women receive abortifacients via mail or driving them across state lines. That's how horrific things are right now, with more restrictions to come. (Can you imagine having to get government permission to drive or fly to another state? Would that mean pelvic exams at roadblocks or airports, one wonders?)

