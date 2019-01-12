From Other Words
Republicans stood by a president who bragged about assaulting women. Now they have thoughts about propriety.
I don't think anyone in Washington is actually offended by Rep. Rashida Tlaib's use of profanity.
If you haven't heard, Rep. Tlaib, a freshman Democratic representative from Michigan, said of the president, "We're going to go in there and impeach the motherf--er" to a group of progressive supporters in Detroit.