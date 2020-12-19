 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Indian General says no compromise with China in Ladakh standoff

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 65550
Message Abdus-Sattar Ghazali
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

India's Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat has said India would not compromise its position in Ladakh and that the restoration of status quo ante as it was in April 2020 was the only way ahead. "It has been spelt very clearly that there will be no compromise," General Rawat was quoted by India Today on Thursday.

In a wide-ranging interview with India Today magazine, his first after taking over as CDS on January 1 this year, General Rawat said there was hope for a resolution, but it was a hard road ahead.

"There is hope of a resolution, but at the same time, we must prepare for the worst-case scenario. Everybody is hopeful, everybody wants a resolution, but at the same time we must not lower our guard and must be prepared for things not working out the way we want them to," General Rawat said.

He foresaw the possibility of dialogue at the political level to break the impasse. "Of course, negotiations will happen at the political level--it is already happening at the military and diplomatic levels. Some resolution will (need to) be found because you don't remain in eyeball (to eyeball) confrontation for years to come."

The military standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh--triggered by multiple Chinese incursions backed by a heavy troop mobilization in May this year--entered its eighth month in December with no signs of a thaw, India Today said, adding: "Close to 100,000 soldiers from both sides are deployed in the region, with soldiers in some locations as close as a few hundred metres away. A severe winter has enveloped the region and temperatures have plummeted to as low as 20 degrees below zero."

The last big standoff between the two countries--at the Sumdorong Chu valley in Arunachal Pradesh--lasted seven years, India Today recalled. It began in 1987 and was followed by Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi's visit to Beijing in 1988--the first by an Indian PM in 34 years. Even so, troops finally stepped back only seven years later in 1994.

General Rawat says comparisons between Sumdorong Chu and Ladakh would be incorrect. "That's not the way we want to go this time. The climatic conditions in Sumdorong Chu and Ladakh are very different."

36 helipads to come up in Ladakh by April next year

To provide 24x7 connectivity to remote areas, in the strategic Ladakh region, 36 new helipads are being built, the Hindustan Times reported Friday.

The new helipads will add more teeth to the armed forces in the region where India has been engaged in a protracted stand-off with China, the HT said.

The government spokesperson said that this is the biggest helipad project to have ever been undertaken in Ladakh. These helipads would not only connect the 36 remote locations of Ladakh to the district headquarters but also help in bringing them on the tourism map during winters, the spokesperson added.

A senior government official said that more such helipads will come up across the region and they can be used by the Indian armed forces during the times of contingencies.

In a major boost to the Indian Air Force's (IAF) combat capabilities, eight US-made Apache AH-64E attack helicopters were inducted into the IAF on September 3 at the Pathankot airbase. The AH-64E Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army.

New Delhi cannot afford to play geopolitical games: Global Times

New Delhi seems to have given up its strategic autonomy and tied itself to the chariot of US hegemony, constantly provoking China from the border issue to intentional economic confrontations, Chinese Communist Party paper the Global Times said Thursday.

In a comment written by Dai Yonghong, director of the Institute of Bay of Bengal Studies at Shenzhen University, the Global Times pointed out that India, which for a time had enjoyed high expectations of a very promising economic-growth potential, is now sliding downward amid a painful contraction, which could last three to five years. Per latest IMF estimation, the Indian economy may shrink 10.3 percent in 2020, comparing to the average 3.4 percent contraction of other South Asian countries.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Abdus-Sattar Ghazali Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Author and journalist. Author of Islamic Pakistan: Illusions & Reality; Islam in the Post-Cold War Era; Islam & Modernism; Islam & Muslims in the Post-9/11 America. Currently working as free lance journalist. Executive Editor of American (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Pakistan's first Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan was assassinated by America

U.S. Muslims condemn killings of American diplomats in Libya

Are we living in Orwell's 1984 Oceania surveillance state?

Saudi Air Force trainee opens fire at Naval Air Station in Florida killing 3 people

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part One

2001-2011: A decade of civil liberties' erosion in America -- Part Two

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 