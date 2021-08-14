In mind of a previous act

To be read slowly, at low volume to Hania Rani:
Start at 6.35
To leap from a window
The temperature was very hot
Another ingenious answer
Thus it came about
If you are keeping a tally
Undaunted by his losses
They came to trial
If a koan is mentally exhausting
I invite you to come
First and third and fifth questions
The assorted blood stains
With brakes squealing
Perspective of the various yogas
The door slammed
The following day
The bones and the skulls
Marmots, deer and a handful of men
There is a faint old road
Boil water in two egg shells
I will eat first
When he heard this he cried
Here will we dwell
Silver in the gulch
Rots into the grass
Was gentle with my ignorance
But I knew none of this
The creek bottom littered
Looking towards the tower
In this immense forest
And the communal whole
When she asked the cause
Where the voice came from
Funds from the tribal treasury
For self protection
If I had any illusions
Yes, I stole the book
My mother came early
Standing in the yard
But it was no use
Three more rungs and we're there
A brief moment in the aftermath
Except for a brief moment
Workers bravo. Before the universe.*
There came something pitter patter
Relished the star-littered sky
The kindness of strangers
The horse said.*
I really loved the animals
Conversation across the dinner table
Remembering from the other time. *
These were practiced choices
That is why a watchdog is shy. *
And much else besides
Both overland and aerial routes
They found copper to the east
A chance for dialogue after death
In two of the rooms were pianos
In fast time forward
Oldest burying ground
Newspapers in the west
Only later did I learn
The gallery looked like a cross
He never followed up
One time I asked him why
I stood on those steps
This doesn't happen overnight
Those who will care for us
Autumn was her time for painting
Baba had three brothers
A very real presence
Quite simply, humiliating
I wanted to see it
I postponed my presentation
She took long walks at dawn
At any rate
I have to say it some way
I put this in the envelope
The days took on a sense of urgency
The locomotive chugged slowly
She spread the drawings out on the floor
The fire leaped the escarpment
Her unafraid eyes
Assumption of more knowledge
He was a low-key man
Floating bones and flowers
He has never quite forgotten
He was paid only railroad fares
The facts referred to appear
This episode has an ominous ring
So he cut a road through
She realized with a start
The vicious spread of child labor
Money, credit and distribution
The bright student said
To eat the Oxen of the Sun
Then he admits the foregoing
The whole time he was telling the truth
What was it then?
Happy are those who know
He was lying the whole time
Surely the chance lay with someone
An invisible attraction that pulls
As for the changes
It did not completely register
He was conscious of every truth
Together we sought shelter
Her eye was a world
He was conscious of every lie
.....................................................................
Astericks indicate lines from poems by John Ashbery.
The following books were used:
Vision Fugitive Davis
Tales of Wonder Huston Smith
Ill fares the Land T Judt
Trace Lauret Savoy
Some Memories D P Lindorf
Saint Augustine Confessions
Portrait of an Artist Laurie Lisle
The Mooring of Starting Out John Ashberry
Hope -- From the Heart of Horses Kathy Pike