In mind of a previous act

To be read slowly, at low volume to Hania Rani:
Start at 6.35
.youtube.com/watch?v=kFRdoYfZYUY

To leap from a window

The temperature was very hot

Another ingenious answer

Thus it came about


If you are keeping a tally

Undaunted by his losses

They came to trial

If a koan is mentally exhausting


I invite you to come

First and third and fifth questions

The assorted blood stains

With brakes squealing


Perspective of the various yogas

The door slammed

The following day

The bones and the skulls


Marmots, deer and a handful of men

There is a faint old road

Boil water in two egg shells

I will eat first


When he heard this he cried

Here will we dwell

Silver in the gulch

Rots into the grass


Was gentle with my ignorance

But I knew none of this

The creek bottom littered

Looking towards the tower


In this immense forest

And the communal whole

When she asked the cause

Where the voice came from


Funds from the tribal treasury

In this immense forest

For self protection

If I had any illusions


If I had any illusions

Yes, I stole the book

My mother came early

Standing in the yard


But it was no use

Three more rungs and we're there

A brief moment in the aftermath

Except for a brief moment


Workers bravo. Before the universe.*

There came something pitter patter

Relished the star-littered sky

The kindness of strangers


The horse said.*

I really loved the animals

Conversation across the dinner table

Remembering from the other time. *


These were practiced choices

That is why a watchdog is shy. *

And much else besides

Both overland and aerial routes


These were practiced choices

They found copper to the east

A chance for dialogue after death

In two of the rooms were pianos


In fast time forward

Oldest burying ground

Newspapers in the west

Only later did I learn


The gallery looked like a cross

He never followed up

One time I asked him why

I stood on those steps


This doesn't happen overnight

Those who will care for us

Autumn was her time for painting

Baba had three brothers


A very real presence

Quite simply, humiliating

I wanted to see it

I postponed my presentation


She took long walks at dawn

At any rate

I have to say it some way

I put this in the envelope


The days took on a sense of urgency

The locomotive chugged slowly

She spread the drawings out on the floor

The fire leaped the escarpment


Her unafraid eyes

Assumption of more knowledge

He was a low-key man

Floating bones and flowers


He has never quite forgotten

He was paid only railroad fares

The facts referred to appear

This episode has an ominous ring


So he cut a road through

She realized with a start

The vicious spread of child labor

Money, credit and distribution


The bright student said

To eat the Oxen of the Sun

Then he admits the foregoing

The whole time he was telling the truth


What was it then?

Happy are those who know

He was lying the whole time

Surely the chance lay with someone


An invisible attraction that pulls

As for the changes

It did not completely register

He was conscious of every truth


Together we sought shelter

He was conscious of every truth

Her eye was a world

He was conscious of every lie

.....................................................................

Astericks indicate lines from poems by John Ashbery.

The following books were used:

Vision Fugitive Davis

Tales of Wonder Huston Smith

Ill fares the Land T Judt

Trace Lauret Savoy

Some Memories D P Lindorf

Saint Augustine Confessions

Portrait of an Artist Laurie Lisle

The Mooring of Starting Out John Ashberry

Hope -- From the Heart of Horses Kathy Pike

 

