 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Impeachment Safety 101

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   No comments

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/25/18

Author 9
Become a Fan
  (138 fans)
- Advertisement -

As with any dangerous tool, impeachment should be used with proper safety precautions. Among these should be taking care not to increase the chance of a nuclear war while trying to start an impeachment.

Since Inauguration Day 2017, RootsAction.org has promoted impeachment of Donald Trump for violation of both the domestic and foreign emoluments clauses of the U.S. Constitution. The domestic clause, barring corruption from within the United States, is the stronger case because -- unlike in the foreign clause -- the Constitution allows no exceptions, and because the examples of blatant violations by Trump are more numerous. But from day one it has been the foreign clause that has generated the vast majority of interest and attention. Blaming problems on something foreign is clearly enjoyable to many people.

Over the past year and a half, we've drafted numerous additional articles of impeachment, charging Trump with all kinds of abuses that are both very well documented and easily rise to the level of impeachable offenses. These include his interference in voting rights, his illegal waging and threatening of wars, his abuse of the pardon power, obstruction of justice, politicization of prosecutions, failure to reasonably prepare for or respond to hurricanes, and most recently Trump's separating of children and infants from their families.

Also on the list is collusion with a foreign government, namely the Israeli government, on whose behalf Trump lobbied other national governments against U.S. policy while he was president-elect, not yet president. The reason nobody screams "treason!" over this crime, is that Israel is not designated an "enemy" by the U.S. media or U.S. politicians. But shouldn't we be trying to rein in all abuses of power, not trying to stir up trouble with potential enemies?

- Advertisement -

Also among the articles of impeachment we've drafted and promoted are charges of discrimination based on religion, and incitement of racist and xenophobic violence. These are important articles to bring forward because Trump's behavior has been so extreme, but also precisely because millions of people suffer from much smaller xenophobic tendencies. Witness the endless shouts of "treason!" whenever Trump fails to accept as proven the extremely vague "assessments" found in a January 2017 report from what Director of National Intelligence James Clapper called a handpicked group of people from three U.S. agencies, one of which said it could only "moderately" support the "assessments."

The dangers here include sanctifying as gospel truth undocumented accusations from secret agencies or indictments from prosecutors, rather than waiting for evidence. They also include the bellicosity that one hears in the cries of treason and the heroification of the writers of "intelligence" reports. But above all is the danger of war that is driven forward by the treatment of Russia as a designated enemy, and the treatment of alleged computer hacking as already being an act of war, or in a now common phrase "a new Pearl Harbor."

If Russia is eventually proven to have done everything it's been accused of, moving toward nuclear war would still remain unwise. One way to ease back from war-talk might be to recognize that the Russian government is not reciprocating. It does not call itself a U.S. enemy. Another might be to recognize that the United States has interfered in major and often successful ways in many dozens of foreign elections, including openly bragging about having put Boris Yeltsin in power in Russia. (Imagine suffering that and forgiving it and then being endlessly denounced for what at the most extreme interpretation was a completely ineffective and amateurish effort to sway a U.S. election.) The U.S. government, like the Russian government, engages in all kinds of computer hacking and spying and sabotage. Agreeing to globally ban cyber attacks would be at least as appropriate a response as hostility toward Russia.

- Advertisement -

While it's possible that the Russian government attempted to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, there has been no plausible case made or charge even alleged that it did so successfully, that it actually impacted the outcome. Nor has there been any case even offered that WikiLeaks informing us about the DNC's slanting of its primaries against Bernie Sanders impacted the outcome. But many other factors that we could fix at any time likely did impact the outcome. These include: an electoral college that allows a popular-vote loser to win, a system of legalized bribery that shuts out candidates who aren't well-funded, a corporate media system driven by ratings and advertisers and access to power, racist interference in voter rolls, voter ID laws, debates closed to more than two parties, and unverifiable vote counting. Are these problems less exciting because they can't be blamed on someone foreign?

Using impeachment safely and wisely does not mean not using it, which could be the most dangerous and reckless behavior of them all. It also does not mean using it weakly or half-heartedly. It means using the most well-proven charges, those about which the evidence cannot be questioned. If one were to suppose that the entirety of Russiagate were true, even then the strategic move would be to go ahead and impeach and remove Donald Trump for one or more of his well-proven impeachable offenses, rather than continuing to wait and wait and wait for an investigation to produce salvation. If Trump is such a "traitor," why wait? Why not impeach him for a proven abuse of power and remove him from office right away?

The weapons dealers would be saddened at that course of action, but most of us could get over that. The Democratic Party leadership would be devastated at the loss of Trump as someone to campaign against. But they'd move on to focusing on Mike Pence very quickly. We the people, meanwhile, would have established that we had some control, which would be bad news for Pence or any other president who sought to abuse power. Wouldn't creating such a democratic success be at least as valuable as condemning and threatening the governments of other countries in the name of "democracy"?

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Holder Asked to Prosecute Blankenship

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 