If we do not effectively and aggressively address Climate Crisis NOW, this is what we have to look forward to!!





THE Climate Scientists have been saying for the last couple of years that they have drastically underestimated how fast the Climate Crisis is advancing!!





The Climate Crisis is not going to turn deadly overnight, like it did in the movie. But, unless we effectively and aggressively deal with the Climate Crisis NOW, the world that our grandchildren and great grandchildren grow up in will be drastically different that the world that exists today. With each successive generation thereafter, the world will become increasingly uninhabitable for each new generation of children that are born.





Unless we take DRASTIC action RIGHT NOW, and at a level that has yet to be proposed by our government, the Climate Crisis will continue to worsen each and every year.





By 2030, if effective and aggressive action has not been taken with the Climate Crisis each and every year, the damage will begin to become irreversible.





Yes, there is a possibility that in the decades that follow after 2030, if SEVERELY AGGRESSIVE action is taken to address the Climate Crisis, that there may be a chance to begin to reverse the Climate Crisis. The problem is, that instead of taking five or ten years to begin reversing the Climate Crisis, it will take decades, possibly centuries to see noticeable improvement.





President Biden has proposed spending $2 Trillion over the next ten years on infrastructure, which includes Climate Change.





President Biden's corporate-friendly proposal will have the effect of putting a band aid on a 3" gash, and the Climate Crisis will begin to gush and gush around President Biden's band aid!!!!!

A reasonable plan, would mean spending $2 Trillion each year for the next ten years. At the end of those ten years we would need to evaluate the progress, or lack there of, that we have made with regards to the Climate Crisis, and adjust spending at that point. If we have been effective at beginning the reversal of the Climate Crisis, we would continue the funding, with increased spending in the areas that we have fallen short on. It took MANY decades of Climate and Environmental abuse to get us to the Climate Crisis that exists today. It will take decades to reverse the damage that has been done!!

Very shortly, the money that has not been spent to reverse Climate Change, will be required to be spent on dealing with the effects of Climate Change, which will continue to worsen faster and faster each year. What this means, is that much more money will be required to deal with the effects of the Climate Crisis, MUCH, MUCH more money than if we begin to effectively and aggressively address Climate Crisis NOW!!





The money that we spend, and where we spend that money should be determined by Climate and Environmental Scientists, THAT HAVE NO TIES TO ANY CORPORATION and corporations should be barred from having ANY SAY in how much money is spent where the money is spent. Because it is the greed of these very corporations that caused athe Climate Crisis to happen, it should be these same corporations that, through increased taxes, that fund the entire Climate Crisis proposal!!





The sad fact is, that by 2050 or 2060 there may be hundreds of thousands, if not millions of people that have already died from the effects of the Climate Crisis, that is unless we effectively and aggressively address the Climate Crisis RIGHT NOW!!!!!