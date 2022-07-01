If Democrats Didn't Suck

If Democrats threw out the filibuster today and rapidly passed legislation over the next 8 months as if they gave a damn " as if they were, oh, I don't know, the Supreme Court " and if they put just what they're increasing the military budget by into their Build Back Better bill, if they put through with majority votes just those items they were elected on that are favored by significant majorities in the country, they'd have done enough by 6 months from now to not lose those elections. And if they kept going, they'd need never lose an election again. The whole premise of keeping the filibuster around to restrain the Republicans is the plan to go on sucking badly for 6 more months in order to lose " combined with the delusion that Republicans are going to be restrained by something that THEY can and will choose to throw out. The Republicans will certainly plan on never losing an election again. Any elections they can't win or rig, they can ask the Supreme Court to fix up for them " and hire Al Gore to explain to us that we should sit back and take it.

If the Democrats were not fundamentally committed to sucking, here's what they might do:

1) abolish Congressional vacations for the next 8 months

2) abolish the filibuster

3) abolish student debt

4) make college free

5) tax billionaires

6) tax quasi-billionaires

7) tax corporations

8) de-fund nuclear weapons

9) pass a major Green New Deal

10) close foreign military bases

11) create enhanced and public Medicare for All

12) restore the minimum wage

13) strip the Supreme Court of major powers assumed by it

14) expand the Supreme Court and fill it with ideal justices just out of law school

