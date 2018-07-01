Reprinted from facebook
I promise never to be a millionaire.
If all goes as planned I will die with almost no money to my name. I'm dedicated to a true life of service, and being a millionaire is not a part of that equation. I will not be a millionaire by any financial standard, unless you re-think what it means to be a millionaire". Perhaps when I die someone could add up all the value that I brought to the world, the vegetables grown from the gardens I built and the millions of seeds I gave freely, the fruit from all the Community Fruit Trees I planted, the community programs I helped to start, the money I raised for grassroots nonprofits, and so on. And perhaps it would add up to millions of dollars in value. De-centralized value that is spread out for the good of humanity.
I bet you haven't heard that before!
Now that's my kind of millionaire. That's something I could stand truly proud of. I refuse to measure my worth by what I have, but rather, what I have given to better the lives of others.
It's not about money. It's about living a life of deep moral and ethical values and living for the benefit of the earth, our communities and ourselves. And typically, I haven't seen huge sums of money to be a beneficial tool in living a life of that manner. Nope, instead I see it as a tool that leads to wanting more and more and more, typically at the burden to others and the earth. I see people with the best intentions lose sight of it all once they get their hands on too much money. Many would say I should wait to give until I invest and have a lot more money so that I can do more. But it doesn't really seem to go that way once you've got it. More importantly I believe there isn't time to keep all that money. Now is when it's needed. Now is the time to give. There is no waiting years or decades. If we all gave ourselves and used our money wisely today, we'd be in a much better place as a global society.
I'll say it again, I promise never to be a millionaire. But I promise to spread the good and the love like few millionaires can.
opednews.com
Rob Greenfield is an adventurer, activist, humanitarian, and dude making a difference. He is dedicated to leading the way to a more sustainable and just world. He is the creator of The Food Waste Fiasco, a campaign that strives to end food waste and hunger. He has cycled across the USA twice on a bamboo bicycle and lived off the grid in a 50 square-foot tiny home in San Diego before auctioning it and raising enough money to build 10 tiny houses for people with no homes. He is currently traveling the USA in the service of others and owns just 111 possessions. He is the host of Free Ride on Discovery Channel and the author of Dude Making a Difference and donates 100% his his media income to grassroots nonprofits. He wants you to join him in making the world a happier, healthier place for all.
info@robgreenfield.tv
(more...)
