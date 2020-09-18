 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds

I'm Still Mad About COVID-19. We All Should Be.

2 comments

From Other Words

We needed a real pandemic response. Instead, we got lies, snake oil cures, and speculation on bleach injections.

Coronavirus
(Image by Pixabay: Tumisu)   Details   DMCA

Today, I attended online classes all day and then curled up with the new Bob Woodward book, Rage. Rage is what I feel about the mishandling of COVID that led to all of my classes being online.

Also, I'm single and at an age where a year of quarantine might mean I don't meet the love of my life before I'm too old to have children. Still, compared to others, I can't complain. I am alive and safe.

My colleagues and students are not all equally lucky. This semester, the school brought the students back, COVID rates spiked, and the school immediately canceled in person classes for two weeks. They've already canceled spring break.

A few dorms are quarantined. Some students are attending school remotely from other countries, and their classes are all in the middle of the night for them. Whatever college experience our undergraduates dreamed of, this isn't it.

My own personal mental health strategy during COVID has been to block out most information that isn't immediately relevant to me. Whatever is happening in the world, however bad it is, I need to focus on putting one foot in front of the other and doing the next right thing.

If I'm focused on writing the next lesson plan or answering the next email, I'm not despairing about nearly 200,000 dead from COVID in the U.S. or the terrible job market. I'm grateful for my solitary walks to the park, the pint of Ben and Jerry's in my freezer, and my cat. My world has become very small.

I keep myself going by forcing myself to ignore the daily reality that we wouldn't be here if our leaders had acted more responsibly. Bob Woodward documents and reveals that Donald Trump knew early on in January -- and February -- that COVID was going to be as bad as it is, and he didn't take action.

How many people have died because of this incompetent leadership?

How many more people have lost jobs because of it? How many students couldn't attend college? How much suffering has this country faced because our president was told early on about an impending disaster and didn't take the steps he should have to prevent it?

Given the spread of COVID around the world, it's unrealistic to assume that early action could have entirely prevented an outbreak in the U.S., but how much better off could we have fared if we got an earlier start, with a coordinated effort from the top?

Instead we got a president speculating about injecting bleach, promoting unproven medications as a cure, telling the American people it's like the flu, and spreading anti-Chinese racism. I'm willing to do my part to get through this pandemic with the rest of the nation, but if we're doing our part, our leaders should do theirs too.

Four years ago Trump told us we'd be sick of winning if he was president. The U.S. has the most COVID cases in the world -- and I am sick of winning.

 

Jill Richardson

 Jill Richardson is pursuing a PhD in sociology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. This op-ed was distributed by OtherWords.org.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Dink Winkerton

Become a Fan
Author 517716
(Member since Aug 12, 2020), 28 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Bacteria are back in season. yurl.com/y4kz7t7j

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 2:42:07 PM

Author 0
Blair Gelbond

Become a Fan
Author 71296
(Member since Sep 8, 2011), 4 fans, 27 articles, 349 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Dink Winkerton:   New Content

I wonder about the "gain of function" research re- Covid, and if it was weaponized.

For more, see globalresearch.ca

Submitted on Saturday, Sep 19, 2020 at 5:20:13 PM

Author 0
