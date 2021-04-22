How to Raise Trillions Without Hiking Taxes on Working Americans



Vice President Biden Joins House and Senate Democrats to Tell Congressional Republicans: Do Your Job

The United States of America faces several enormous structural crises that we must address.

We need to fund infrastructure projects and build affordable housing while transitioning our energy system away from fossil fuels toward energy efficiency and renewable energy. We also need to guarantee health care to Americans as a human right while also expanding Social Security to ensure that 20% of our senior citizens are no longer forced to survive on an income of less than $14,352 a year. Finally, if we are going to be able to compete in a global economy, we need to have the best educated workforce in the world. That means we must make public colleges and universities tuition free and debt free for working families.

These are expensive propositions, no question about it. But paying to fix these problems should not fall on the shoulders of working Americans who already pay the bulk of this nation's taxes.

The good news is that we are living in the wealthiest country in the history of the world. By demanding that the wealthiest people and most profitable corporations in this country begin to pay their fair share of taxes we can raise more than enough revenue to create a society that works for all of us.

Here are just a few ideas that can raise trillions in new revenue and save the federal government hundreds of billions of dollars without asking the middle class or working families to pay a nickel more in federal taxes:

Lower prescription drug prices

