How to Balance Your Energy Levels by Controlling Your Hunger Hormone

It's a common misconception that you can only control your hunger hormone by controlling your calorie intake.

But what actually controls the amount of ghrelin in your system, the hunger hormone? Well for starters, it's not all down to food. Plenty of other factors influence the levels of ghrelin in our bodies, not least exercise and stress.

But that's not all. Did you know that eating too many high-carbohydrate foods, such as potatoes and pasta, can also affect how much ghrelin your body produces?

So why are low-carb, high-fat foods better at controlling hunger? And what does this mean for your waistline?

What is the hunger hormone?

Ghrelin is a hormone produced in your stomach when it senses that your body is running low on energy .It's the main 'hunger hormone' that tells your brain that you need more energy, and triggers increased levels of a chemical called ketones in your blood, which provide you with energy to meet this demand. When ghrelin levels are high, you feel the need for food and are more likely to eat when you don't need to. This is bad news if you want to keep off fat around your middle. When ghrelin levels are low, your body feels satisfied and you're less likely to eat when you don't need to. This is good news if you want to keep the weight off. This is why your stomach often grumbles after meals that are rich in protein and fat.