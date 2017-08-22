LIKE CHINESE MYTHOLOGY, DRAGON EATING SUN | A place to explo. | Flickr1024 Ã-- 615 - 93k - jpg
How is this possible?
How pale the light,
how still things have grown.
Dusk at 2:30.
People are lined up
at the telescopes
happily sharing glasses
that blind them to everything
but the sun
that is being eaten by a dragon.
There is a group over there,
talking to a man in a black pirate hat
who is showing off
pieces of the meteor
that broke all the windows in Chelyabinsk.