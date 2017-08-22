Power of Story
How is this possible? (a poem)

By Gary Lindorff
From flickr.com: LIKE CHINESE MYTHOLOGY, DRAGON EATING SUN | A place to explo | Flickr1024 Ã-- 615 - 93k -
(Image by flickr.com)
How is this possible?

How pale the light,

how still things have grown.

Dusk at 2:30.

People are lined up

at the telescopes

happily sharing glasses

that blind them to everything

but the sun

that is being eaten by a dragon.

There is a group over there,

talking to a man in a black pirate hat

who is showing off

pieces of the meteor

that broke all the windows in Chelyabinsk.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

garylindorff.wordpress.com

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

