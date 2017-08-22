

LIKE CHINESE MYTHOLOGY, DRAGON EATING SUN





How is this possible?

How pale the light,

how still things have grown.

Dusk at 2:30.

People are lined up

at the telescopes

happily sharing glasses

that blind them to everything

but the sun

that is being eaten by a dragon.

There is a group over there,

talking to a man in a black pirate hat

who is showing off

pieces of the meteor

that broke all the windows in Chelyabinsk.

