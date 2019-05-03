 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 5/3/19

How did Zelenskiy win the 2019 Ukrainian presidential bid if Ukraine is a rigidly nationalist country?

By       (Page 1 of 6 pages)
Author 58313
Although the investigation isn't complete, I have uncovered all the working parts that make an impossible story not only plausible but show the election results as the only logical conclusion.

As I was sorting through all the information about the election, I came across the one person whose presence on Zelensky's team as a spokesman told me worlds about what was really going on with the election.

He represented groups responsible for millions of Holocaust deaths in WWII. These groups also killed millions of their own people who were fellow Ukrainians with abandon. According to their own words, they have been waiting to do this again since 2003 when they figured out they cannot convert most families that suffered torture under nationalists to become part of them.

The Russian perspective on passports

Giving foreign passports to Ukrainians isn't a new or controversial thing. It's been going on since 2015 when Hungary decided to protect the rights of ethnic Hungarians living in Ukraine. According to EA DAILY, Poland handed out Polish Cards which simplifies immigration by identifying the holder as a Pole. And Romania is offering the same easy passports for Ukrainians.

For the last 4 years, indignation has been in short supply though. The same can be said about secession talk from the same ethnic groups in those regions. Even Galicia, the birthplace of Ukrainian nationalism wants to get away from Kiev these days. Once again, western indignation is on vacation for the holidays.

On April 25th, 2019 Russia offered passports to the people of Lugansk People's Republic (LNR) and DNR. I contacted Dmitry Polanskiy, the Russian Federation's First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN about the passports and who can possess one.

Ambassador Polanskiy, without getting too far ahead, is the passport separate from Russian citizenship? I don't understand how but it would make sense.

Ambassador Polanskiy- In a nutshell - the process lasted some time and ended with President signing this document. No specific timing. And they don't have to denounce their UA citizenship, so in principle, it changes nothing for UA. If they chose additional RU passport they will get things that they didn't have for five yrs - social payments, medical service, etc.

As for Zelenskiy - we need to see. There have been so many conflicting signals during the election campaign. He (Zelensky) will be judged by his actions.

The passport is the same. But in other cases applicants have to denounce their citizenship if they apply for a Russian one.

Ambassador, how do you plan on dealing with the foreigners in the region that have LDNR passports? Are they exclusion from this?

Ambassador Polanskiy- It is stipulated that the decree applies only to Ukrainian citizens living in LDNR.

Following this is the RF's decision to possibly expand the offer of Russian passports to every Ukrainian that wants one. As you'll soon see, the implied protections may go beyond what anyone is thinking right now.

Volodymyr Zelenskiy winning the 2019 Ukrainian election is equivalent to a Jew whose family was marked for death becoming Fuehrer in a Nazi Germany within 100 years of Adolf Hitler, providing Hitler won the Great War, of course.

When you consider the unlikelihood of this, Barrack Obama comes to mind. He became the US president within 143 years of African Americans being bought and sold and killed almost at will.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6

 

George Eliason

George Eliason is an American journalist that lives and works in Donbass. He has been interviewed by and provided analysis for RT, the BBC, and Press-TV.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
5 people are discussing this page, with 6 comments

George W.Reichel

Author 86924
(Member since Apr 1, 2013)
I would guess that the same irony held true for Porky as well?

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 5:51:51 PM

Author 0
George Eliason

Author 58313

(Member since Jan 10, 2011)
Reply to George W.Reichel:

Porky has a little more cushion. His Diaspora family are why he got the position. He isn't as much a nationalist as he is a narcissist. He found a great way to make money acting the part though.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 8:35:06 AM

Author 0
Daniel Geery

Author 1198

(Member since Jul 9, 2009)
  New Content

Much appreciated, GE, though I may have to reread it a time or two to fully digest. Thanks.

Submitted on Friday, May 3, 2019 at 8:26:22 PM

Author 0
George Eliason

Author 58313

(Member since Jan 10, 2011)
Reply to Daniel Geery:

Thanks Dan!

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 8:37:11 AM

Author 0
Roger Copple

Author 81476

(Member since Sep 7, 2012)
  New Content

This is all very fascinating to me since my significant other is from Ukraine, and I am now living in southern Ukraine! I will stay a total of 10 weeks. When I was in Kiev, I saw the Maiden Square where many were killed in 2014 during the coup. I watched on TV the debate between Poroshenko and Zelensky. It would have helped if I had understood Ukrainian and Russian language better. I'm studying Russian now. On TV a few weeks ago, I saw a program on TV showing all the areas in Eastern Ukraine that were bombed by the pro-Russian factions, but I did not see any coverage of pro-Russian areas bombed by the Ukrainian government. It made me think that Ukraine has its own versions of Fox News and CNN.

I am learning from Eliason and others about the very powerful Ukrainian National Diaspora, expressed through the Ukrainian People's Republic or the Ukrainian Government in Exile--how it has existed since 1918 and has supported rabid anti-communist groups and movements all over the world since 1918!

It makes me think that if you really want to understand the way the world works, and why it is so messed up, study the history of Ukraine from writers like George Eliason, Eric Zuesse, and Stephen Lendman. Also, St Pete for Peace has fact sheets on Ukraine. It's difficult reading, and I truly understand those at OpEdNews who have expressed frustration in trying to understand all of the complexities on the topic. It's very deep and very fascinating and has scary implications for the world's future.

I told my significant other that an article expressed how Zelensky gave a compliment to Ukrainian heroes and he included Stephen Bandera, but she said it's not true that he supports Bandera, based on comments Zelensky has made on TV. I think it may be true. The OUN are ultranationalist/nazis. The OUNb are those that follow Bandera. The OUNm and OUNz are similar groups, as I am learning.

I think it was George Eliason that told about PropOrNot.com (which made that list of progressive websites to avoid), how it was involved with the AtlanticCouncil.org (an NGO) that sets much of U.S. foreign policy and how the Atlantic Council actually works for the Ukrainian Diaspora! It's amazing that this powerful group, the Ukrainian Nationalist Diaspora, has been supporting, working, and empowering ultra-nationalist groups in many countries around the world ever since 1918! I think I already said that.

I found this website of a group called the UkraineSolidarityCampaign.org which is a Ukrainian pro-labor and Socialist group who made a video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZUkSUgd-BoE in which they expressed that they wanted both Russia and the West to not interfere with Ukraine. Their poster in the background makes a reference to Russia especially to keep hands off Ukraine. The speaker, Yuliya Yurchenko, authored a book called Ukraine and the Empire of Capital. But she seemed to argue that the 2014 coup was not a fascist coup orchestrated by the U.S. I sent her an email with article references to Eliason, Lendman, and Zuesse. She is a professor taking a leave of absence, but she said she would respond to my emails in about a month when she returns to work. This is a new subject for me, so don't quote me on anything I have said. I hope to learn more.

My partner, a Ukrainian citizen who is also legal alien in the US, is worried about how I am outspoken with my political beliefs. Maybe Ukraine has its KGB secret police, but I really doubt if I am on their radar. She would be upset if she knew I was sharing all of this, so I feel a little guilty. On the other hand, I feel it is very important that I do share my experience.

Submitted on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 3:38:05 PM

Author 0
George Masni

Author 92223

(Member since Feb 14, 2014)
  New Content

The article's premise, that Ukrainian Nationalists are pulling all the strings and will control Zelensky's presidency is probably wrong. For a moment put aside all the ancient history and obvious anti-Ukrainian propaganda. Look at Zelensky's campaign staff. You will immediately notice that most of them have Russian surnames and most come from eastern Ukraine. Several of them even worked for Yanukovych. All of the staff seem to have impressive credentials. It is hard to believe such a an impressive group of people would support a candidate that was being controlled by Ukrainian nationalists or even agree to work with a rabid Ukrainian nationalist.

Yurash is a nationalist but he is also a legitimate journalist with jounalistic connections. Obviously the campaign staff knew who Yurash was.If they believed he was a political threat they would have insisted that Zelensky fire him. Instead they continued to work together. click here

Keep in mind that campaign staff are volunteers whose work ends when the campaign ends. Zelensky's real staff will be announced shortly before or soon after the president assumes his office. Only then will it be possible to know if Zelensky is controlled by nationalists (or anyone else) or if he is his own man.

Submitted on Sunday, May 5, 2019 at 7:12:24 AM

Author 0
