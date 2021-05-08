How an Entrepreneur Can Begin a New Business in These Uncertain Times

While businesses during these uncertain times have been hit hard in some sectors, you still have the opportunity to turn lemons into lemonade. People in business now seek new and fresh ideas - ideas that can lead to better use of the innovations currently available.

To begin a business, especially a certain type of business, you need to answer some questions.

· Why do I want to open this business?

· What is my mission?

· What is the purpose?

Once you answer these questions, you can outline a business plan. Creating a plan is important for realizing your business goals, complying with governmental regulations, and ensuring a good cash flow. Without any type of plan in place, you really cannot launch a business and realize good results.

What to Include in a Traditional Business Plan

A traditional business plan format includes:

· Executive Summary

· Company Description

· Market Analysis

· Organization and Business Structure

· Service and Product Line

· Marketing and Sales Strategy

· Funding Request

So, what businesses are pandemic-friendly?

