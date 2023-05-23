 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 4 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/23/23

How, What and Why We Celebrate, Shapes Memories and Creates Legacies

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

Celebrating memories of the Greatest Generation and Silent Generation formulating Americans both through, the Great War and the Great Depression, lessons most didn't learn until experiencing 21st century Food Deserts, over population or suddenly, violently rendered, parentless.

Legacies of America's imbalanced balancing act between our presumptive domestic demands and shrinking global supply, however, didn't make the cut when descendants of the Greatest & Silent Generations learned the wrong lessons: Father Knows Best, believing everything you read in the papers and sex exists for men and women only - to increase and multiply.

I'd like to believe we've matured beyond such POVs, but have we - not when continually celebrating myths, whitewashing memories and building patriotic psychology on the shallow graves of crooked contingencies.

Realizing post-Civil War generations were programmed with competing propaganda, we must confront the fallacy of personal historical comfort zones and unite to modernize our collective sense of balance between all life on earth, deviating from our home turf mirage.

Unlike our 19th & 20th century national roots, we must wake up and smell the coffee before all the beans leave our mornings, mourning over resume embellishing overcaffeinated politicians' betraying the votes of, We the People for more cream and sugar.

Perhaps we need to emulate salesman Willy Loman less and imitate his wife Linda more, sharing her character's raison dêtre: Attention must be paid.

Our 2023 gun-violence v. real (rather than self-righteous Pro-Life rhetoric deserting children after birth), love of life requiring an American legacy that both questions leaders we empower and why Pro-Life freedom is more freedom-worthy than the liberty of Pro Choice.

This Gauntlet is not just for MAGA Conservative Republicans and Evangelical Christians imposing their beliefs, some violently, against abortions, while turning the other cheek, away from, Aging Out. It's those who profit from AR-15 sales, which in a trigger-happy moment exposes NRA's mockery of Second Amendment militia.

Not all lies, violence and mayhem started with #45. Indeed, some financial institutions, Corporations and even some levels of government sensed the future predicting glow of ATMs long before 9/2/69 - with the 1870 dawn's early light of the Second Industrial Revolution - arguably replacing Blue Collar workers unable to transform rapidly into White Collar positions, while producing more children to fill near slave positions for Corporate elites.

Thus, a post Lincoln America, full of self-importance damning international reality stumbled into WWI. Then Nazi emulators Dulles brothers twisted the Marshall Plan into the legacy of America's, Military Industrial Complex.

Here's where we started really ignoring ourselves to death: bystanders watching the earth being raped repeatedly for coal, oil and gas as if rehearsing 1945 Germans' alibi, we didn't know.

Celebrating being deaf, dumb and blind to the reality of 1/6th's Congressional and judicial accomplices excuses the men behind the men who rent the men who shoot the guns to man-up our gun violence memories.

Into what legacy are MAGA MEGA donors remodeling GOP - and Why?

How are 35% of America's civilians and military convinced that destroying American democracy is the only way to fulfill America's Dream?

Why is the default position of Conservative patriotism: domestic violence?

Why is The Right fire wall, burning books, fear mongering indoctrination and, stand back and standby supremacists?

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Marcello Rollando Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Too Many Secrets

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

When Death Knocks Twice

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend