How, What and Why We Celebrate, Shapes Memories and Creates Legacies

Celebrating memories of the Greatest Generation and Silent Generation formulating Americans both through, the Great War and the Great Depression, lessons most didn't learn until experiencing 21st century Food Deserts, over population or suddenly, violently rendered, parentless.

Legacies of America's imbalanced balancing act between our presumptive domestic demands and shrinking global supply, however, didn't make the cut when descendants of the Greatest & Silent Generations learned the wrong lessons: Father Knows Best, believing everything you read in the papers and sex exists for men and women only - to increase and multiply.

I'd like to believe we've matured beyond such POVs, but have we - not when continually celebrating myths, whitewashing memories and building patriotic psychology on the shallow graves of crooked contingencies.

Realizing post-Civil War generations were programmed with competing propaganda, we must confront the fallacy of personal historical comfort zones and unite to modernize our collective sense of balance between all life on earth, deviating from our home turf mirage.

Unlike our 19th & 20th century national roots, we must wake up and smell the coffee before all the beans leave our mornings, mourning over resume embellishing overcaffeinated politicians' betraying the votes of, We the People for more cream and sugar.

Perhaps we need to emulate salesman Willy Loman less and imitate his wife Linda more, sharing her character's raison dêtre: Attention must be paid.

Our 2023 gun-violence v. real (rather than self-righteous Pro-Life rhetoric deserting children after birth), love of life requiring an American legacy that both questions leaders we empower and why Pro-Life freedom is more freedom-worthy than the liberty of Pro Choice.

This Gauntlet is not just for MAGA Conservative Republicans and Evangelical Christians imposing their beliefs, some violently, against abortions, while turning the other cheek, away from, Aging Out. It's those who profit from AR-15 sales, which in a trigger-happy moment exposes NRA's mockery of Second Amendment militia.

Not all lies, violence and mayhem started with #45. Indeed, some financial institutions, Corporations and even some levels of government sensed the future predicting glow of ATMs long before 9/2/69 - with the 1870 dawn's early light of the Second Industrial Revolution - arguably replacing Blue Collar workers unable to transform rapidly into White Collar positions, while producing more children to fill near slave positions for Corporate elites.

Thus, a post Lincoln America, full of self-importance damning international reality stumbled into WWI. Then Nazi emulators Dulles brothers twisted the Marshall Plan into the legacy of America's, Military Industrial Complex.

Here's where we started really ignoring ourselves to death: bystanders watching the earth being raped repeatedly for coal, oil and gas as if rehearsing 1945 Germans' alibi, we didn't know.

Celebrating being deaf, dumb and blind to the reality of 1/6th's Congressional and judicial accomplices excuses the men behind the men who rent the men who shoot the guns to man-up our gun violence memories.

Into what legacy are MAGA MEGA donors remodeling GOP - and Why?

How are 35% of America's civilians and military convinced that destroying American democracy is the only way to fulfill America's Dream?

Why is the default position of Conservative patriotism: domestic violence?

Why is The Right fire wall, burning books, fear mongering indoctrination and, stand back and standby supremacists?

