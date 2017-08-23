- Advertisement -

One of the most often-used right-wing attacks against President Obama during his eight years in office was that he was so "divisive". According to them, he was really bad on this. He divided people according to their racial and ethnic identity and then set them against each other. His rhetoric was so one-sided and inflammatory that they blamed him for the shooting of police officers. "He had blood on his hands."



The right, using rhetoric that was very one-sided and extremely inflammatory, painted that picture of Obama. See the irony there? The talking heads on the radio, internet and Fox News kept a constant drumbeat going, ever since Obama appeared on the national stage, promoting this propaganda. There's a lot more irony in the tale I'm about to tell. But the word "irony" implies something contrary to what one would expect, and if you know anything about the right-wingers I'm taking about, this is exactly what one would expect. "Hypocrisy" is a more fitting word.



You see, these are the same right-wingers who love Donald Trump. And what do they love most about The Donald? His very one-sided and extremely inflammatory rhetoric, of course. What makes this hypocrisy particularly disgusting is the nature of Trump's rhetoric when you compare it to Obama's.



If you examine the words used by Obama at the times he was accused of "divisive and inflammatory rhetoric" you will find them to be careful, measured, reasonable, restrained and invariably balanced with both points of view. That the right-wingers can take these words and twist them so grotesquely is tantamount to a disgusting lie. They have done this not only on issues of race but on many other matters. Like when he goes to other countries and apologizes for America -- he never apologized. Or when he said to business owners "you didn't build that" (their businesses) -- he said the exact opposite, three times in that "conversation."





"When incidents like this occur, there's a big chunk of our citizenry that feels as if, because of the color of their skin, they are not being treated the same, and that hurts, and that should trouble all of us," Obama said in a statement the following day. "This is not just a black issue, not just a Hispanic issue. This is an American issue that we all should care about."

How many is "thousands and thousands" anyway? I've asked several people their opinion because even Trump's critics were low balling that number. Politifact generously assumed that Trump meant only two thousand. They printed this graph to illustrate how that number compared with the most credible report they could find -- eight men celebrating on a rooftop:



But Trump said "Thousands AND thousands". Other people suggested that number should be ten thousand or twenty thousand or fifty thousand or even more. Well I heard Trump himself tell us how many "thousands and thousands" are. Remember when he was complaining that the International climate agreement required participating countries to contribute a total of 100 billion dollars? He later referred to that number (100 billion) as "billions and billions and billions." So, simple arithmetic says he meant 66 thousand Muslims celebrated. And he saw it on TV.

He had no real proof of even "dozens" of celebrators and even less proof that an exponential number of Muslims felt the same way. But if Trump wants his supporters to believe that the actual number was indeed "thousands and thousands" as he continued to insist even in the face of common sense and the lack of evidence, what does he want them to think about the Muslim American population in general? By your own logic, Mr Breitbart writer, Trump wants them to think that practically all the Muslims in this country want all of us non Muslims to die. That would justify the ban, the registry of Muslims and the crackdown on mosques he wants.

If you google "Obama most divisive President in history" you will find 388,000 results with countless Republicans and conservatives offering this opinion. According to them, race is the issue Obama is most divisive on. By their own measure, do you think Trump has Obama beat? Do you think they would admit it? Should we be referring to Trump as The Divider-in-Chief from now on?

Trump is the all-time master of divisiveness (since the Civil War. He just might be leading us into another one). Do you know who has been doing a pretty good job of dividing people by race for years, now? Republicans and conservatives. Think of a typical Republican rally. Looks like they did a pretty good job of dividing out the non-whites from the whites, doesn't it? But Trump has now made the Republican tent bigger. He's invited the KKK, the Neo-Nazis and the Alt-Right in and made them feel joyful and welcome.