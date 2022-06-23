How Putin--and Trump--Ruined America

One reason Russian President Vladimir Putin felt confident he could swiftly conquer Ukraine was likely because of his extraordinary success accomplishing his goals in the United States.

By assisting Donald Trump to win the presidency in 2016, Putin purposely changed the course of modern American politics and history. Obviously, he alone did not put the reality TV star in the oval office, but considering how close the 2016 election turned out, it is likely Trump would not have won without an assist from Russia.

As we know, Democrat Hillary Clinton received nearly 3 million more popular votes than Trump. But the Republican nominee was able to win crucial electoral votes in several closely contested states. Trump won in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, each by less than 1 percent of the popular vote.



Putin's Influence

Russia's influence was significant, as reported in a study put together in 2017 by The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, covering the work of the FBI, CIA, and the National Security Agency. It concluded:

"Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an influence campaign in 2016 aimed at the U.S. presidential election. Russia's goals were to undermine public faith in the U.S. democratic process, denigrate Secretary Clinton, and harm her electability and potential presidency. We further assess Putin and the Russian Government developed a clear preference for President-elect Trump. We have high confidence in these judgments."

Putin has always known that Russia cannot compete militarily with the United States, but the former KGB operative found other ways to damage his strongest rival. After considerable help from Russian and other like-minded election provocateurs most Americans and the rest of the world were stunned to see Donald Trump elected and sworn in as this country's 45th president.

This country has paid a huge price. Trump's surprise win was a major jolt to America's psyche. Despite his numerous flaws as a politician and as a human being, the Republican candidate continued to prove himself the champion con man of all time. He had inexplicably managed to convince nearly half this nation that he alone would restore America to greatness.

By helping Trump gain the presidency, Putin knew that the U.S. would be easier to manipulate, which it was. Upon taking office (and even before) Trump moved to dredge up the worst prejudices and fears in this country. His efforts succeeded, the poison spread and today is stronger than ever.

