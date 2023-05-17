 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 5/17/23

How Many People Has the U.S. Government Killed?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message David Swanson
Become a Fan
  (141 fans)

Of course I can only touch on one aspect of recent history here.

I'm looking at the new report from Costs of War.

Five years ago, I think Nicolas Davies credibly and conservatively estimated 6 million people directly killed in U.S. wars since 2001 in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Syria, Yemen, Libya, and Somalia.

What Costs of War has now done is to go with the highly dubious but corporate-respectable estimate of 900,000 directly killed in all of those wars, but leaving out Libya and Somalia. They've then documented a pattern of four indirect deaths for every direct death. By indirect deaths, they mean deaths caused by a war's impact on:

"1) economic collapse, loss of livelihood and food insecurity;
2) destruction of public services and health infrastructure;
3) environmental contamination; and
4) reverberating trauma and violence."

Then they've multiplied 900,000 by 5 = 4.5 million direct and indirect deaths.

Applying the same ratio to 6 million would have resulted in 30 million direct and indirect deaths.

But, of course, it's possible that the common insistence on underestimating direct deaths "" if I'm right about that "" tells us more about the proportion of deaths that are direct and indirect, rather than about the total number of deaths. If there are, for example, actually only two indirect deaths for each direct death from these wars, then 6 million times 3 = 18 million total deaths.

None of this, of course, considers the great many millions who are not dead but are malnourished and/or traumatized and/or uneducated as a result of these wars. (Costs of War's report estimates 7.6 million children under five are suffering from acute malnutrition, or wasting, in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Somalia.)

Nor does any of this go where the truly large numbers are, namely in lost opportunities, climate, non-collaboration, and nuclear.

With tens of billions of dollars you could save many millions of lives from starvation and disease. These wars cost hundreds of billions. The preparation for them and for more to follow them cost trillions. The wars destroyed trillions of dollars worth of property.

The wars and preparations for them and for more to follow have done enormous damage to the Earth's climate and ecosystems, which will cause a great many human, and non-human deaths.

The wars and preparations for them and for more to follow are the chief impediment to global collaboration on disease pandemics, homelessness, poverty, and environmental collapse.

The wars and preparations for them and for more to follow have put the world at the greatest ever risk of nuclear apocalypse.

What I think Costs of War's report tells us for certain is that, how ever many people have been killed directly in these wars, huge numbers have also been killed indirectly. If we consider lost opportunities, then we're talking about an impact worldwide, including in the United States. The U.S. could have had European levels of education, healthcare, retirement, and clean energy instead of these wars.

But if we look just at direct and indirect war deaths (or war deaths and injuries) it's worth noticing that the very small percentage of direct deaths (or deaths and injuries) that are to U.S. troops drops much further when indirect deaths are considered.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

David Swanson Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

David Swanson is the author of "When the World Outlawed War," "War Is A Lie" and "Daybreak: Undoing the Imperial Presidency and Forming a More Perfect Union." He blogs at http://davidswanson.org and http://warisacrime.org and works for the online (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama's Open Forum Opens Possibilities

Public Forum Planned on Vermont Proposal to Arrest Bush and Cheney

Feith Dares Obama to Enforce the Law

Did Bush Sr. Kill Kennedy and Frame Nixon?

Can You Hold These 12 Guns? Don't Shoot Any Palestinians. Wink. Wink.

Eleven Excellent Reasons Not to Join the Military

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend