OpEdNews Op Eds

How Facebook Borrows From the NSA Playbook

By Trevor Timm

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/12/19

Author 87840
From Medium

The social media giant misleads the American people using tactics ripped straight from the surveillance agency

From flickr.com: facebook {MID-342044}
facebook
(Image by stockcatalog)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Once again, Facebook is embroiled in a scandal where it was caught violating millions of people's privacy. A blockbuster story published by the New York Times before the holidays revealed that Facebook had entered into secret "partnerships" with various technology companies -- Amazon, Microsoft, Netflix, Spotify, and others -- that gave hundreds of internet giants vast access to private information for years without Facebook users' consent.

As the Atlantic's Alexis Madrigal succinctly put it, "Facebook didn't sell your data; it gave it away."

With Congress now embroiled in a government shutdown, it's still unclear how it will all play out. But Facebook's tactics -- both how it evades oversight from government regulators and how it has misled journalists and the American public -- eerily resembles the culprit in this decade's other major privacy scandal: the National Security Agency (NSA).

In hiding what it was doing from its users and in the underhanded ways it has justified its invasive actions after the fact, Facebook seems to have drawn directly from the NSA's playbook.

Here's exactly what that looks like.

Redefine Words Until They Hold No Meaning

For years, one of the NSA's most effective methods for avoiding public accountability was to redefine common English without explicitly telling anyone. Words like "surveillance" would be defined so narrowly as to lose all meaning, and phrases like "relevant to an investigation" would be expanded so greatly as to encompass everything. (Read this compendium of the NSA's dictionary put together by the ACLU for a full explanation.)

Facebook reportedly leaned on redefining one key phrase to escape scrutiny of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and the agency's supposed regulatory powers: "service provider."

As the Times explained, Facebook has been under a consent decree with the FTC since 2012, when the agency reprimanded the social media giant for violating users' privacy. Facebook was at least supposed to follow strict rules about when and why it could not share users' data with others. But as the Times reported, Facebook relied on quietly redefining "service provider" to get everything it wanted.

According to the Times, there was a service provider exception to the strict privacy rules set by the FTC, which was "intended to allow Facebook to perform the same everyday functions as other companies, such as sending and receiving information over the internet or processing credit card transactions, without violating the consent decree."

But Facebook secretly interpreted service providers incredibly broadly, far past what many former FTC officials said was even close to reasonable. Service providers would soon encompass basically any company Facebook wanted to share data with -- hundreds of giant corporations, from Netflix to Spotify, and even the Russian search engine Yandex.

"I don't understand how this unconsented-to data harvesting can at all be justified under the consent decree," is how David Vladeck, formerly the head of the FTC's consumer protection bureau, put it.

Pretend There Was No "Abuse" When the Entire System Is the Abuse

Another tried-and-true method of the NSA in response to the Snowden revelations was to essentially claim, "Yes, we were secretly storing massive amounts of data on Americans, but the system was never 'abused.'" This was President Obama's initial defense of the program: "There continues not to be evidence that the [metadata surveillance] program had been abused," he said at the time.

Put aside the fact that there actually was abuse. The existence of the program itself was the abuse. It was never debated or passed into law in Congress, and the American people did not know about it until it was leaked to journalists.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

opednews.com

Trevor Timm is a co-founder and the executive director of the Freedom of the Press Foundation. He is a writer, activist, and lawyer who specializes in free speech and government transparency issues. He has contributed to  The (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
