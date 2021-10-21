 
 
Send a Tweet
39 NEW
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 10/21/21

Hold the tears on Colin Powell

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   2 comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 3672
Message Wayne Madsen
Become a Fan
  (18 fans)

Colin Powell - Caricature
Colin Powell - Caricature
(Image by DonkeyHotey from flickr)   Details   DMCA

While no one deserves to die from either COVID-19 or complications brought on by COVID and co-morbidities, the eulogies for General Colin Powell who recently died from COVID and which had been made worse by multiple myeloma and Parkinson's have been a bit over the top.

Powell had stated that as secretary of state in the George W. Bush administration his having lied to the United Nations Security Council in 2003 over Saddam Hussein's alleged possession of weapons of mass destruction was a "blot" on his career. Actually it was one of many.

Powell called the speech a "blot" on his record, adding, "I'm the one who presented it on behalf of the United States to the world and will always be a part of my record . . . It was painful. It's painful now."

Powell's Security Council speech was chock full of bogus intelligence gleaned from dubious sources two Iraqi con artists, Ahmad Chalabi and another known as "Curveball" by the CIA because he was known by them to provide false information; Vice President Dick Cheney; Mossad; former CIA director James Woolsey; British Prime Minister Tony Blair; and others. But it wasn't Powell's first big fib during his career.

In 1968, 31-year-old Major Colin Luther Powell, the assistant chief of staff of operations for the Americal Division, was dispatched to the village of My Lai, Son Tinh district in South Vietnam. There had been an engagement between U.S. and the South Vietnamese but it had erroneously been described by the U.S. military's press office in Saigon as with enemy forces in Son Trinh. The official report was: "In an action today, Americal Division forces killed 128 enemy near Quang Ngai City. Helicopter gunships and artillery missions supported the ground elements throughout the day." It was a lie. In fact, on March 16, 1968, a massacre of over 500 civilians in My Lai by U.S. troops had occurred.

The Pentagon was able to keep a news media lid on the atrocity until it was broken by investigative reporter Seymour Hersh the following year on the wires of the Associated Press November 12, 1969. Army Lt. William Calley, Jr. would later be convicted by a court-martial for ordering the massacre but he had been a convenient scapegoat for higher-ups who were aware of other massacres of South Vietnamese civilians by U.S. troops.

In September 1968, Tom Glen, a soldier with the 11th Light Infantry Brigade in South Vietnam, wrote a letter to the recently-installed Military Assistance Command-Vietnam (MACV) commander, General Creighton Abrams, informing him of "other My Lais." The letter stated:

"It would indeed be terrible to find it necessary to believe that an American soldier that harbors such racial intolerance and disregard for justice and human feeling is a prototype of all American national character; yet the frequency of such soldiers lends credulity to such beliefs. What has been outlined here I have seen not only in my own unit but also in others we have worked with and I fear it is universal. If this is indeed the case it is a problem which cannot be overlooked but can through a more firm implementation of the codes of MACV and the Geneva Conventions perhaps be eradicated."

Tasked with investigating the charges of widespread U.S. killing of South Vietnamese civilians in My Lai and other locations was Powell. The following is what Powell reported to his superior officers: ". . . although there may be isolated cases of mistreatment of civilians and POWs this by no means reflects the general attitude throughout the division . . . In direct refutation of this portrayal is the fact that relations between American soldiers and the Vietnamese people are excellent."

Thirty-five years later, Powell would go from lying to his superiors in South Vietnam to misrepresenting the truth before the UN Security Council. That is quite a career path for a professional liar.

And the problem with people like Powell is that their well-rewarded lying ends up in even more losses of human life. Consider that Powell's big lie before the UN Security Council paved the way for as many as 208,000 civilian deaths in Iraq.

And let us not forget that as deputy national security advisor under Frank Carlucci in the Reagan administration from 1986 to 1987, Powell had found himself knee-deep in the Iran-Contra scandal. One of the military officers working for Powell was Marine Lt. Colonel Oliver North, the then-deputy director for political-military affairs at the National Security Council. North was another military officer who had felt that it was more important to cover up for the chain-of-command than tell the truth even under a congressional subpoena. And North shared something else in common with Powell.

In 1970, the same year Calley had been court-martialed for the My Lai massacre, North, who had served in South Vietnam, returned to the country to testify as a character witness at the trial of Marine Lance Corporal Randall Herrod. A member of North's command, Herrod and four other Marines had been charged with murdering 16 South Vietnamese civilians, including 11 children, in the village of Son Thang during 1970"s Operation IMPERIAL LAKE.

So, I will save my tears for Colin Powell as the professional cover-up artist he was. It does remain sorrowful that he, like so many suffering with cancer, Parkinson's, and other diseases that weaken the immune system was taken away by a virus that remains rampant because of the acts of a bunch of evil and incompetent Republicans, a party with which Powell had been a member throughout most of his post-military career.

 

Must Read 2   Well Said 2   Valuable 2  
Rate It | View Ratings

Wayne Madsen Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

For more, visit Wayne Madsen Report, which its publisher, Wayne Madsen, keeps refreshed with more news than any one reporter has a right to.

Wayne Madsen is an investigative journalist, nationally distributed (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The CIA's Islamist Terrorist Network

Trump the Schlump: Iran Nuclear Deal Is Bad; North Korean Nuclear Deal Is Good

Details of U.S. False Flag Attacks in Iraq Revealed and More

The super-classified network that served as command and control for the 9/11 false flag attack on America

Israel Slandering American ex-Marine. Semper Fi, Ken! Your Turn to Speak

Libby a Long-Time Mossad Agent

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 2 comments  Post Comment

Lance Ciepiela

Become a Fan
Author 14196
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Apr 4, 2008), 53 fans, 58 articles, 224 quicklinks, 5786 comments, 216 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

'Powell's defenders blame Bush. They say Powell was lied to, conned. Powell fed the rube narrative in his 2012 memoir. "I am mad mostly at myself for not having smelled the problem. My instincts failed me," he wrote, referring to the intelligence report he used for his U.N. speech that contained false evidence of supposed Iraqi WMDs. Powell never apologized'.

Bush's AUMF 2001 and AUMF 2002 had never authorized all the big lies he told about Iraq - the #NurembergCrimes for which Bush has not been punished, or held accountable for or responsible for, under our laws and treaties in a nation of laws.

9/11 - the #FederalCrimes.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 21, 2021 at 10:16:23 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Robert Cowen

Become a Fan
Author 17869
(Member since Jun 28, 2008), 2 fans, 3 articles, 301 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Powell was, perhaps, a little better than Dick Chaney and Donald Rumsfeld, but as you so ably point out, he did nothing to stop their policies and in fact aided and abetted them by covering up the worst atrocities in the wars that they set in motion. As he rose in power and influence, he sometimes disagreed privately the with policies promulgated by his superiors, but like the good soldier he was, once the policy was set, he followed orders.

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 21, 2021 at 10:43:05 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 