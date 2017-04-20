Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (1 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

"Has North Korea Invaded Any Country?"

By       Message Nathan Nahm     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

- Advertisement -

"Has North Korea Invaded any Country?" Some people say the answer is a self-evident Yes, because we all know that North Korea invaded South Korea and provoked the Korean War.

But is this answer totally satisfactory to debunk all there is to debunk? Probably Not.

- Advertisement -

First, there is a technical difference in that the Korean War was not a normal war in which one independent country invades another independent country but it was exactly like North Vietnam attacking South Vietnam for purposes of unifying their country. Now that Vietnam is one country, if Vietnamese people say that they have never invaded another country, I doubt we will be upset and protest, "Not true, you once invaded South Vietnam and conquered it." No one will be that silly. "Vietnam never invaded any country" will be considered basically true despite the fierce fightings and tragic deaths during the Vietnam War. Because there is a fundamental moral difference between an invasion by a foreign country for exploitation and a war of defense against such foreign powers.

Second, the history of the Korean War is far more complicated than meets the eye. There is even some strong historical indication that the US not only knew and anticipated the oncoming "surprise" attack in advance of the actual attack of North Korean army on June 25, 1950, but tried to induce, in various ways, North Korea's major expansion of the then-ongoing scattered fightings. (It is not known precisely why the US wanted North Korea to launch a major attack on the South but one theory is that the US wanted to ultimately draw China into a major military conflict with the US in order to "recover" China, which was just lost to the communists.)

Third, perhaps most critically, just because North Korea was the "invader" in the Korean War doesn't justify punishing North Korea for all things it does, including its monumental effort to survive. There could have been a peace treaty to bring a real closure to that bloody war in 1953. But what have we done? We refused to enter into any kind of negotiation for peace treaty and, instead, manipulated the then tragic situation to further oppress North Korea, which left them pretty much of no option, except to focus their entire national effort to a single goal of survival in the face of the huge obstacle set up by the mightiest military power.

The most dangerous people are those who know nothing but who think they know everything. To begin to understand the full context of the North Korean situation, you have to understand the history of Korea struggling to remain independent since the turn of the century circa 1905 through the Korean War and beyond. Good place to start is to read some books: The Hidden History of the Korean War, by I.F. Stone; and The Korean War: A History, by Bruce Cumings.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

Nathan Nahm is a retired New York lawyer.


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

What's Wrong With President Obama's Stimulus Package and How Should We React?

Professor Paul Krugman and Candidate Bernie Sanders on Health-Care Reform

Does North Korea Really Pose a Grave Threat to the Security of the US?

Open Letter to Mr. Barack Obama

Re: "Let's Give Up Insanity and Try a Sane Approach in Dealing with t World," By Joseph Clifford, OpEdNews, 5/3/2015

"President Hillary Clinton" vs. "President Barack Obama": Which Will Be A More Significant Historical Precedent?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
3 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Nathan Nahm

Become a Fan
Author 14805

(Member since Apr 17, 2008), 4 fans, 14 articles, 1 quicklinks, 539 comments, 5 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Just like North Vietnam attacking South Vietnam to regain the South as integral part of their historical nationhood, it is clear that at least from the perspective of North Korea, they launched an attack to regain the South which they thought was still under foreign control. We may not like that description of the Korean War but it may be the more accurate description of what happened. At least North Koreans think so, and that's why they believe their government, not the South, has historical "legitimacy". Although we may totally reject such view, we can at least see, if our mind is open, why North Koreans hold such view.

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 at 9:39:55 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
Leslie Johnson

Become a Fan
Author 500983
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Dec 9, 2014), 3 fans, 1 articles, 102 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
Excellent article. The people here need to take the blinders off. I wish Op Ed News was required reading for this population. A pop-up just appeared on my computer saying that the US now wants to put out a warrant for Assange's arrest. Guess the truth hurts, huh? Geez....

Submitted on Thursday, Apr 20, 2017 at 10:18:31 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (1+)
Help
 
David William Pear

Become a Fan
Author 500873
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Nov 29, 2014), 33 fans, 39 articles, 167 quicklinks, 2080 comments, 1 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Progressives should know by now that ever war the US has been in, and the list is very long, have been at the instigation of a false flag or false narrative. Even outright lying such as the Gulf of Tonkin "attack" on the USS Maddox by North Vietnam. If Lyndon Johnson did not know it was a lie then surely the "War Secretary" Robert McNamara did.

After WW2 the US basically colonized "South" Korea and set up a puppet dictatorship by Syngman Rhee, a longtime US resident and an unknown in Korea. Like Vietnam, the US blocked reunification and kept hostilities going between the South and North. There were many clashes along the artificial border and some historians suggest that the US and South Korea "invaded" first. See I.F. Stone's book The Hidden History of the Korean War.

Has the msm bothered to ask what business the US still has in occupying South Korea? The propaganda that the DPRK is threatening the US is a sick joke. It is put out by the same kind of people that said the Viet Cong was going to invade San Francisco and if we did not fight them "there" we would have to fight them "here".

Submitted on Friday, Apr 21, 2017 at 3:31:34 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 