 
 
Send a Tweet
- Advertisement -
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Sci Tech   

Guest Blogs - The Best Inbound Marketing Strategy

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 514030
Message Saloni Jain
- Advertisement -

Inbound marketing strategies are some of the latest innovations that have shaken up the digital marketing world. HubSpot's founder Dharmesh Shah is believed to have coined the term inbound marketing. It is a marketing strategy aimed at pulling your target audience towards your website through content marketing, social media posts and search engine optimization.

One of the pillars of inbound marketing is creating high-value, original and relevant content for your readers. This includes blogging. Another aspect of content marketing is writing guest posts on other websites or simply guest blogging.

In this blog, we would like to share some of the basics of guest blogging including what is a guest blog and why should you start writing guest blogs. Let's begin with the fundamental question:

What Is A Guest Blog?

- Advertisement -

A guest blog or a guest post is an article written by an author for a website where he/she is not an employee. A guest blog is always written by an expert on a topic with lots of in-depth knowledge to share with the readers.

Guest blogging has recently gained momentum and is now taken seriously as a content marketing strategy.

What Are The Benefits Of Guest Blogging?

- Advertisement -

● Creating Awareness

Guest blogging opens up the gates of reaching out to a new audience and creating awareness about who you are and what your brand is using someone else's platform. It is the best way to create brand awareness at zero cost.

But there is one thing that you need to remember when creating content for guest blogs, do not look at a guest post as an advertisement. Guest blogs are not "infomercials", they are supposed to be content driven, valuable pieces of information. A guest blog should be written with the intention of helping your target audience in finding a solution or giving them advice from your experience and expertise stated a digital marketing service in Pune. It cannot be an outright pitch about your products and services.

● Link Building Technique

One of the biggest advantages of guest blogs is link building! As marketers, we are all worried about link building. Link building is essential to SEO and bringing in organic traffic to your website. Guest blogging helps us in increasing our backlinks which are of the "follow" nature. Plus another aspect of guest posts is that they not only give you backlinks but also good quality links. Google's algorithm is programmed to evaluate the quality of the backlink and add this to the rankings score of a website.

● Increases Search Engine Authority

- Advertisement -

Search engine algorithms give higher rankings to those websites on SERPs (Search Engine Results Page) who have a higher search engine authority. Therefore websites like Wikipedia, IMDB, Amazon, etc. dominate the search engine results. Guest blogs have the ability to increase your domain and search engine authority.

● Social Media Shares

Social media marketing is the new "in" thing. Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Tumblr have millions of active monthly users. They have a subscriber base that falls into the 2-3 billion range. Therefore, social media marketing plays a big in digital marketing strategies of 2019.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Rate It | View Ratings

Saloni Jain Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

We are Digitize Brand, a creative team of individuals who are focused on providing creative services to those in need. Our company was formed in 2016, and we are based in Pune, India. We host an experienced team of professional experts in house. (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Guest Blogs - The Best Inbound Marketing Strategy

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 