Guest Blogs - The Best Inbound Marketing Strategy

Inbound marketing strategies are some of the latest innovations that have shaken up the digital marketing world. HubSpot's founder Dharmesh Shah is believed to have coined the term inbound marketing. It is a marketing strategy aimed at pulling your target audience towards your website through content marketing, social media posts and search engine optimization.

One of the pillars of inbound marketing is creating high-value, original and relevant content for your readers. This includes blogging. Another aspect of content marketing is writing guest posts on other websites or simply guest blogging.

In this blog, we would like to share some of the basics of guest blogging including what is a guest blog and why should you start writing guest blogs. Let's begin with the fundamental question:

What Is A Guest Blog?

A guest blog or a guest post is an article written by an author for a website where he/she is not an employee. A guest blog is always written by an expert on a topic with lots of in-depth knowledge to share with the readers.

Guest blogging has recently gained momentum and is now taken seriously as a content marketing strategy.

What Are The Benefits Of Guest Blogging?

● Creating Awareness

Guest blogging opens up the gates of reaching out to a new audience and creating awareness about who you are and what your brand is using someone else's platform. It is the best way to create brand awareness at zero cost.

But there is one thing that you need to remember when creating content for guest blogs, do not look at a guest post as an advertisement. Guest blogs are not "infomercials", they are supposed to be content driven, valuable pieces of information. A guest blog should be written with the intention of helping your target audience in finding a solution or giving them advice from your experience and expertise stated a digital marketing service in Pune. It cannot be an outright pitch about your products and services.

● Link Building Technique

One of the biggest advantages of guest blogs is link building! As marketers, we are all worried about link building. Link building is essential to SEO and bringing in organic traffic to your website. Guest blogging helps us in increasing our backlinks which are of the "follow" nature. Plus another aspect of guest posts is that they not only give you backlinks but also good quality links. Google's algorithm is programmed to evaluate the quality of the backlink and add this to the rankings score of a website.

● Increases Search Engine Authority

Search engine algorithms give higher rankings to those websites on SERPs (Search Engine Results Page) who have a higher search engine authority. Therefore websites like Wikipedia, IMDB, Amazon, etc. dominate the search engine results. Guest blogs have the ability to increase your domain and search engine authority.

● Social Media Shares

Social media marketing is the new "in" thing. Social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Tumblr have millions of active monthly users. They have a subscriber base that falls into the 2-3 billion range. Therefore, social media marketing plays a big in digital marketing strategies of 2019.

