2016 Felicia Trip 29

When I was doomedAnd you and you et alI still managed to get off on the concertina

De facto

I played to the peanut gallery

And to the sun

And to that silly old romantic

You know who I mean - the moon!

Softly close the cage after you

While I was writing this

While the lion slept

(I missed a call from Delray FL

And now my wife is mad it me)

This is my life my friends

Go easy