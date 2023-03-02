Go F.U.N.D. Me: The Linguistics of White Supremacy (Part III/Epilogue)

This piece was reprinted by OpEd News with permission or license. It may not be reproduced in any form without permission or license from the source.

Two and a half years ago, I began the process of writing a series of articles on the Linguistics of White Supremacy. The articles were to be in three installments. The first two parts came in fairly rapid succession but this, the third and final, has taken almost two years; not to write, but to contemplate. As an epilogue of the triumvirate, it is my sincere hope that it is the most powerful in that it adequately compliments its predecessors. If I am successful and the reader has read the first two of the series I need say no more. Click Here and Click Here

There is much lore about the "power of three" and why things come in threes, from fortune to bad luck; from Confucius to the Bible (in which the number three appears 467 times) the "trinity" is, apparently, mystical. Lofty bloviating, on my part, notwithstanding, I am simply adhering to my formal training, and what I have found to be true and that is three bullet points drive home the message more effectively than two or four. The Rule of Three is a powerful technique or principle required for writing or speaking. It states that any ideas, thoughts, events, characters or sentences that are presented in threes are more effective and memorable.

As usual, I am consigned to reminding the world that white supremacy is not a thing, it is not a word (though words precede thoughts and thoughts precede actions) it is not a symbol, it is not a place, it is not a particular act, it is not a political party or religion; it is a state of mind. The other things are simply paraphernalia, accoutrements, and symptoms of the metastasizing cancer. As such, white supremacy is neither peculiar nor partial to those it infects as is the case with most dis-eases. Many so-called "People of Color" in the United States, and beyond, are white supremacists and don't even know it. Anyone can be a white supremacist. Supreme Court Justice Clarence "Uncle" Thomas is a quintessential example of this fact.

White supremacy is different from being racist, prejudiced or bigoted. While all racists are white supremacists, not all white supremacists are racist, as racism implies power. For instance: a firearm is defined as an device that expels a projectile through explosion or combustion; while all guns are firearms, not all firearms are guns (i.e. hand grenades and bombs). Of course, given the overwhelming ignorance and miseducation of the aggregate U.S. population it is no wonder that they neither realize the distinction, nor difference, of the terms. I give you my word that if you read all three of these installments, you will understand what white supremacy really is and why anyone can be a white supremacist and, if they reside in the United States in particular, likely is. Only those of us who have been "debriefed" or deprogrammed might escape the scourge.

There are six words starting with four letters of the alphabet that without white supremacy would be non-existent. They are the letters "F". The letter "U" (don't do it, I know where your mind wants to take you). The letter "N" and the letter "D". I shall, now, elucidate and expound further.

The letter "F"

From time to time, I listen to right-wing (white-wing) radio simply because it often provides me with solidification of the facts, and validation of my observances and theories. It also, unlike the so-called "liberal" media, gives me an honest take on what my antagonists are really thinking. A couple of years ago, I was listening to a well-known right-wing, blatantly racist, talk show host with the initials D.P. D.P. is proudly Jewish and that is not an "anti-Semitic" remark nor is it meant to be as I am definitely proudly blackish. It is a fact that he regularly mentions on his program and, frankly, adds to the irony of his commentary. I shall dare not sully my article by mentioning the pathetic excuse for a human being's name for those in the know, know.

In any event this individual said "the white man invented freedom". I damn near fainted. I damn near fainted not because I was appalled at what he said, I damn near fainted because what he stated was true! The man said "invented" and when one considers the concept, no other people in the world have ever espoused, or talked about, "freedom" (except slaves). Why? Because they did not have to. All of the world's people, which were and are 90% melanic, viewed land as something owned by the community as opposed to an individual. Europeans, on the other hand, believe that freedom can be garnered through the sole individual ownership of areas of land.

The verbal parent of "freedom" is the word "free". The European constantly talks about "free" and that is exactly what he means. Free enterprise. The free market. Free elections. Freeway. Freemasonry. On and on it goes, ad nauseam, and aside from this global minority the term is almost non-existent. The definition as an adjective of "free" is "without cost or payment, free of charge, for nothing, complimentary and gratis." You are reading this column because you are of considerable intelligence, so I want you to marinate in these revelations with long, long thoughts after we are finished here. For now, we must get to the second "F" (buy one, get one free)

The second 'F" is the word "found". Founding fathers. Newfoundland. Foundation (found-nation?). The definition of "Found" is "having been discovered by chance or unexpectedly". The word "fund" is related to "found". Should one be inclined to research the use of the term it is almost exclusively part of the European lexicon. Those with the intellectual horsepower to assimilate data know exactly what I am getting at; those that cannot don't need to. This is also why the European has, with excruciating violence, demanded that his "English" language become predominant and found it necessary to commit linguistic and cultural genocide.

Another reason was the global majority's languages were too complex for the average flat-tongued European to comprehend, let alone speak. In the case of the enslaved African there was a tertiary reason and that was given the way he was treated, and his condition, the European had to make sure that we were not communicating in a manner he could not understand. This also factored into why it was a crime to teach us to read and write; a legacy that continues to this very day.

The Letter "U"

Almost exclusively the words "united" and "union" are the parlance of the European. Wherever and whenever these terms are encountered, from a geo-political standpoint, the European's fingerprints are present at the scene of the crime. United States. Union versus confederacy. European Union. United Kingdom. United Nations. United Arab Emirates. State of The Union. United we stand. Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (defunct).

The two largest, and wealthiest in terms of natural resources, continents on earth are Asia and Africa. The word does not appear in any significance in Asia, at all. And though there is the "African Union" established in 1963, it is a direct result of colonialism and the crimes that were resultant of it. The European's fingerprints are all over the crime scene.

