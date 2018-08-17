Globalist Traitors Seek to Delete History--Who Are the Real Fascists?

- Advertisement -

We cannot let a minority of people --and it's... that's what it is... a minority of people-- hold a viewpoint that terrorizes the majority of people.

--Hillary Rodham Clinton

We're living in a moment where we are seeing people adopting what used to be denounced as fascist policies--the shutting down of free speech, the destruction of opposition voices--and the people who are doing it are arguing that the president is a supporter of fascism. It is Orwellian...

--Harley Schlanger

The Hillary Clinton quote referenced above is utterly priceless, and--for those incapable of grasping satire--thoroughly ironic. She was speaking during a June 17, 2014, CNN Town Hall event at the Newseum in Washington, D.C., at the time... and, to be fair, she was addressing the Second Amendment when she uttered those words. I offer that in the interest of full disclosure; I contend, however, that said disclosure offers very little... in this case or just about any other regarding HRC--for she and her cavalcade of globalist criminal cohorts are all flagrant and gifted liars. So much so, in pure point of fact, that one is continually forced to claw apart the irregular and often intersecting lines of their dishonest, convoluted speech to reach that point where nuance rears its head and pleads for objective intervention. It's not easy to get there, either, so adept are these treasonous swine at dissembling. But we who are on to them do our level best.

In an age where the system seeks to render us automatons, some of us persist in demanding intellectual independence. We are righteous in our persistence; and we shall--for that reason, if no other--ultimately prevail.

The Harley Schlanger quote is a bit more contemporary and concerns the issue of censorship that has proliferated, since the autumn of 2016, over virtually the entire canon of social-media platforms. It concerns the "Fake News" paradigm--a malignant psyop, begun in the final days of the Obama regime, when the truth surrounding the odious nature of domestic pedophilia came to the fore under the far-too-quickly dismissed moniker of "Pizzagate."

https://www.congress.gov/bill/114th-congress/house-bill/5181/text

https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2016-12-10/senate-quietly-passes-countering-disinformation-and-propaganda-act

Some voices are more equal than others, these days. Perhaps nowhere is this more evident than in the widespread Internet censorship now occurring, largely because of House Resolution 5181, which Barack Obama intentionally hid deep within the 2017-18 National Defense Authorization Act under the nondescript heading, "Other Matters." This act--sponsored by Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Il.), introduced in May 2016, and signed into law just five weeks before Obama vacated the White House--appropriated $20 million for the establishment of a Center of Information Analysis and Response, essentially to disparage and, in some cases, to outlaw as "foreign propaganda" information that runs contrary to New World Order ideology. It has set a faux-legal basis not only for the fast-growing censorship of viewpoints that stand in direct opposition to those endorsed by globalists, but has laid the foundation for the illicit entrenchment of the completely fabricated Trump-Russian-Collusion Narrative, which has hamstrung the Trump administration--and, hence, the nation itself--since its inception in mid-2016, while exacerbating the effective power of the American political duopoly to divide American citizens.

This seems like a wonderful spot to discuss said collusion narrative--its origins, what it entails, and what the ultimate goal was of this program of weaponized intelligence against the Unites States of America, its citizens and the U.S. Constitution.

We Americans presently find ourselves stuck in the middle of an intelligence war between globalists and constitutionalists. Declassified documents that have been examined by members of the United States House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, under Chairman Devin Nunes, increasingly indicate a pattern of egregious abuse of the Bill of Rights and the U.S. Constitution by the Obama administration, which adapted various intelligence agencies--both domestic and abroad--to function as illegal surveillance tools in an attempt, first, to prevent Donald Trump from winning the 2016 presidential election, and, then, once Trump had succeeded in doing so, to produce any reason at all to remove him from that office.

Through the Foreign Intelligence Court (FISC), and a reciprocal intelligence-sharing partnership among the nations of Great Britain, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the U.S. called the "Five Eyes," the Obama administration manufactured, altered and misrepresented various pieces of evidence in an attempt to justify conducting surveillance on certain individual Americans. The Obama administration--in conjunction with the FBI, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) and, yes, the CIA--employed the same process that is used to spy on foreigners deemed to be severe terror threats to America against American citizens... specifically, in this case, political opponents vying against the Clinton-Obama globalist cabal.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2014/jul/31/cia-admits-spying-senate-staffers

Why? The same reason most crimes of this magnitude are perpetrated--to cover something up. In this particular case, a veritable slew of things--a litany of thoroughly reprehensible illicit activities that the Clintons and their patrons, the Bush crime family, engaged in for decades together in places like Medellin, Colombia; Nicaragua; Mena and Little Rock, Arkansas; Omaha; Honolulu; Houston and Waco, Texas; Oklahoma City; Los Angeles; Iraq; Kandahar Province, Afghanistan; Haiti; Benghazi; and various other locations. The intelligence surrounding those crimes would be rendered vulnerable in the event that Hillary Clinton failed to secure the White House in January of 2017, which few people thought would happen.

