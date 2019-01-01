 
 
Giuliani Says Assange Should Not Be Prosecuted

From Consortium News

From commons.wikimedia.org: Julian Assange {MID-339993}
Julian Assange
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Permission   Details   DMCA

Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, said Monday that WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange had done "nothing wrong" and should not go to jail for disseminating stolen information just as major media does.

"Let's take the Pentagon Papers," Giuliani told Fox News. "The Pentagon Papers were stolen property, weren't they? It was in The New York Times and The Washington Post. Nobody went to jail at The New York Times and The Washington Post."

Giuliani said there were "revelations during the Bush administration" such as Abu Ghraib. "All of that is stolen property taken from the government, it's against the law. But once it gets to a media publication, they can publish it," Giuliani said, "for the purpose of informing people."

"You can't put Assange in a different position," he said. "He was a guy who communicated."

Giuliani said, "We may not like what [Assange] communicates, but he was a media facility. He was putting that information out," he said. "Every newspaper and station grabbed it, and published it."

The U.S. government has admitted that it has indicted Assange for publishing classified information, but it is battling in court to keep the details of the indictment secret. As a lawyer and close adviser to Trump, Giuliani could have influence on the president's and the Justice Department's thinking on Assange.

Giuliani also said there was no coordination between the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks. "I was with Donald Trump day in and day out during the last four months of the campaign," he said. "He was as surprised as I was about the WikiLeaks disclosures. Sometimes surprised to the extent of 'Oh my god, did they really say that?' We were wondering if it was true. They [the Clinton campaign] never denied it."

Giuliani said: "The thing that really got Hillary is not so much that it was revealed, but they were true. They actually had people as bad as that and she really was cheating on the debates. She really was getting from Donna Brazile the questions beforehand. She really did completely screw Bernie Sanders."

"Every bit of that was true," he went on. "Just like the Pentagon Papers put a different view on Vietnam, this put a different view on Hillary Clinton."

Giuliani said, "It was not right to hack. People who did it should go to jail, but no press person or person disseminating that for the purpose of informing did anything wrong."

Assange has been holed up as a refugee in the Ecuador embassy in London for the past six years fearing that if he were to leave British authorities would arrest him and extradite him to the U.S. for prosecution.

You can watch the entire Fox News interview with Giuliani here:

 

It's amazing how truth is allowed to be spoken in the mainstream, depending on who is being defended by that speech, or who is speaking it. When it happens, I always have to ask if there's some "deeper" reason for it. (I know, pretty bad when you have to question why the media is publishing truth, isn't it!?)

Giuliani's been in front of the camera a bunch of times saying some pretty "interesting" stuff. Stuff we knew was true, but that made people wonder if he "slipped up", or was displaying a quality of dementia ("loose lips"), because of its truth. Is he the "token senile old man" that nobody is supposed to take seriously?

Of course, we're dealing with Fox ("Trump's network") here. Let's see what CNN, the NYT, etc. does with it. Who knows if Fox had some different motivation for letting this one out?

But here, curiously, it's not anyone in power being defended. It's Julian Assange. Someone who the U.S. wants so badly to apprehend and punish, for his part in exposing much of their criminal activity. Someone who the MSM has helped to persecute, rather than defend, even if for the good of journalism itself, if nothing more.

I'm sure the Deep State would prefer their narrative on Assange continue, uncontested by "inconvenient" news coverage, or by "loose-lipped" politicians and their associates. So, what's going on here?

I remember Tucker Carlson's rant against the U.S. attacks on Syria. It got some attention, but dissolved into the wind soon after, with no serious repercussions for anyone, even Carlson.

At this time, I haven't actually got an opinion. I'll wait to see if it goes anywhere.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 1, 2019 at 8:25:14 PM

