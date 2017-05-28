Refresh  

'Getting Trump' with the New McCarthyism

Joseph McCarthy with Roy Cohn
Joseph McCarthy with Roy Cohn
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))
Reprinted from consortiumnews.com

Special Report: Many Democrats and progressives are embracing a New McCarthyism in their drive to negate last November's election and remove President Trump from office, but is that right, asks Robert Parry.

Yes, I get it. A lot of people want to remove Donald Trump from the presidency for a lot of understandable reasons: his breathtaking incompetence, his relentless narcissism, his destructive policies, etc. But he was elected under the U.S. constitutional system. He may have lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly three million ballots but he did prevail in the Electoral College.

And, unlike George W. Bush, who also lost the popular vote, Trump didn't have to steal Florida -- and thus the White House -- by enlisting Republican justices on the U.S. Supreme Court to stop the vote count prematurely. We now know that if all the ballots considered legal under Florida law had been counted Al Gore would have won regardless of which standard of "chad" was used. But Trump didn't have to resort to such bald-faced cheating.

And, yes, of course, there were many other problems with the election, such as Republican efforts to suppress African-American and other minority votes. But it's not as if the U.S. electoral process has ever been the gold standard of democracy that some Americans like to believe. The system has now -- and always has had -- serious shortcomings, but it also has enabled the diverse United States to function for more than two centuries without major political violence, with the exception of the Civil War when the process broke down over the South's insistence on slavery.

So, whether one likes it or not -- and many people really don't like it -- Donald Trump is the constitutionally elected President of the United States. And, despite the many imperfections in that electoral process, the idea of negating a presidential election is very serious business.

Whatever the hurt feelings of the editors at The New York Times and The Washington Post, whatever snarky jokes are told on late-night TV, whatever connect-the-dots conspiracy theories are popular on MSNBC, the idea of telling 63 million Americans that their votes don't count, that the elites know best, that the President who won under the rules of the game must be ridden out of Washington on a rail will not go down as easily as some people think.

New McCarthyism

National Democrats and many progressives are also embracing a troubling New McCarthyism to justify what amounts to a "soft coup" against Trump.

In a normal world -- after Tuesday's testimony before the House Intelligence Committee -- former CIA Director John Brennan would have been led away in a straitjacket or given the role of General Jack D. Ripper in a remake of the Cold War dark comedy, "Dr. Strangelove." Instead, Brennan's Russo-phobic ramblings were made the lead story in the Times, the Post and other major American newspapers.

While General Ripper worried about Russian operatives polluting our "precious bodily fluids," Brennan warned that any conversation with a Russian or some Russian intermediary might put Americans on a treasonous path even if they "do not even realize they are on that path until it gets too late."

He also testified, "I know what the Russians try to do. They try to suborn individuals and try to get individuals, including U.S. individuals, to act on their behalf, wittingly or unwittingly." In other words, any American who has some contact with Russia or Russians may be a spy or mole whether he or she knows it or not. Subversion or possible subversion is everywhere. Trust no one.

Yes, I'm sure those devious Russ-kies do what all intelligence agencies, including the CIA, seek to do. And, in many cases, there is nothing wrong with the process. Unofficial give-and-take between adversaries can increase understanding -- and that can be especially important to the future of humankind when the United States and Russia are still armed to the teeth with nuclear weapons.

Indeed, such informal contacts may have helped avert nuclear war during the Cuban Missile Crisis when Washington-based KGB station chief Aleksandr Feklisov approached ABC News correspondent John Scali with a plan to dismantle missile bases in Cuba in return for a U.S. pledge not to invade Cuba. Though there remain historical questions about the significance of that initiative, it shows the value that such contacts can have despite the alarmist concerns raised by the likes of Brennan. In the New Cold War, we'd have to investigate Scali's loyalty.

Despite the paranoid fantasies, Brennan's testimony was widely praised as he suggested that any dealing with Russia or Russians or Russian businesses or possible Russian cutouts could put an American under counterintelligence suspicions because, hey, you never know.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4

 

Robert Parry broke many of the Iran-Contra stories in the 1980s for the Associated Press and Newsweek.
(more...)
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Rick Kincade

  New Content
The whole Russian thing is absurd, let me repeat ABSURD. The fact that so many "intelligent" people are on the band wagon is depressing. I am sure any actual accounting of what Russia has done "to" us is at least matched and more likely surpassed by what we have done "to" them. Everybody is sneaking, lying, hacking, and stealing anything they can to get a leg up. Something about throwing stones when you live in glass houses?

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 5:47:29 PM

Paul from Potomac

  New Content
You nailed it.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 6:31:33 PM

Michael Morrissey

  New Content

Here's something to ponder. This excellent article by Robert Parry, which like many of his other articles published at his website consortiumnews.com and (many of them) reprinted here, has so far got 2 comments, including this one. At consortiumnews.com, where the article appeared on May 24, it has 149 comments as of today.

Now compare the number of comments elicited by many of the articles here by Dale Ruff, who never tires of repeating the McCarthyite meme of "Russian collusian" in the Trump presidency, and never once has dared to take on the arguments painstakingly and repeatedly offered by Robert Parry.

In fact, one could compare the total or average number of comments elicited by Ruff's articles with those elicited by Parry's articles (i.e., the ones reprinted here).

The same research could be done with articles by Ray McGovern, a member of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity who publishes at consortiumnews.com and many of whose articles are also reprinted here.

I suspect one would find that articles by Dale Ruff attract much more attention here than articles by Robert Parry or Ray McGovern, although both these writers elicit many comments at consortiumnews.com.

Why, I wonder? Should we conclude that Ruff is a better journalist than Robert Parry or Ray McGovern? Or does it have more to do with the McCarthyite nature of the anti-Trump/anti-Russia propaganda campaign that Parry describes?

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 6:35:24 PM

Mike Zimmer

Reply to Michael Morrissey: New Content

Of course, a lot of the commentary on Ruff's articles is thoughtful, but not supportive of him. I agree, the crew frequenting this site would be better spending their time on clearer headed thinkers such as Parry, Lindorf, McGovern, and others mentioned in commentary by KV Ramani, you, and other reflective and informed writers.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 6:47:07 PM

Michael Morrissey

Reply to Mike Zimmer: New Content

Right, and most of the comments on consortiumnews.com are supportive of Parry and seem to come from a more sophisticated readership (i.e., former govt employees). Parry himself clearly has inside connections, and it is no coincidence that Ray McGovern and his VIPS normally publish first at his website.

Parry (or his editor) monitors comments, and I doubt that Dale Ruff would get a foothold there.

The open policy at OEN, which in theory I wholeheartedly approve of, obviously has it pitfalls, and the Ruff case, as we have seen in recent threads. Maybe we should try to think like publicists, for whom any publicity is good. By this standard, quality of thought plays a very subordinate role; all that matters is quantity -- how much and how often a particular point of view, which can consist only of phrases (like "Russian hacking," "Russian collustion," etc., occupies the stage. If one has the energy (or resources) to respond tirelessly to any and all comers, one can gain center stage, regardless of the quality of the arguments. Unfortunately, this is enough to convince many readers that this most prevalent opinion is more credible than it actually is.

Rob Kall has a real problem here. I don't envy him.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 7:45:40 PM

Dushan29

  New Content

It appears to me that Parry is making too many excuses for Trump, and he doesn't recognize the danger he's doing to the US by attempting to be Putin's pal. Putin is making a monkey out of Trump. Trump is being duped by Putin who keeps trying to break up NATO which would allow him to take over as the leading power in Europe which is his end goal.

Putin has murdered many Russian journalists who've spoken out against him. He's a dictator in a Fascist state. Trump admires that he has such power over his people. Trump is not to be trusted as I consider his leaking classified intelligence as being traitorous. And this is not the only thing he's been doing that is causing American intelligence agencies a lot of consternation. He's ceased being an American patriot. He's working for Russia and abetting Putin's sinister plans.

Nothing good will come of Trump and his gang of thieves, grifters, liars, schemers, and incompetents. Trump is a patholgocial liar and a sociopath. He's such a hateful and vindictive animal. He's a disgrace to the American people.

It's sad that Trump has been able to get the Republican party to being his abettors and enablers. Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan have been getting Russian funds into their PACS. This makes them beholden to Russia and Putin, and it's no wonder they refuse to speak out against Trump. They are not the only Republicans who continue to make light of what troubles Trump has caused

Three generations of my family have served in the US military in times of peace and war. I was not born in the US, and I'm proud be an American. My native country has been a victim of the US for decades because of stupid government polcies in backing mostly repressive rightwing governments.

Trump is not hesitant in sending more US troops to fight in the Middle East. It's more than sad that he got five deferments during the Vietnam War, but he's so willing to send young men and women to fight. He's a cowardly commander, and have no respect for him whatsoever.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 8:31:27 PM

Donn Marten

Reply to Dushan29: New Content

Robert Parry is one of the most reliable sources in journalism despite his exile from the mainstream media after Iran-Contra.

Consortium News has done some of the finest work on the ongoing deterioration of the system and provided insight on the machinations of the neocons as anyone else has.

You should be ashamed of yourself for trying to impugn his credibility in such a disgusting manner.

Seems like another troll has just outed him/herself with a stew of anti-Trump talking points concocted to smear a real journalist who has his articles published at OEN.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 8:54:58 PM

pablo mayhew

  New Content

"...But it's not as if the U.S. electoral process has ever been the gold standard of democracy that some Americans like to believe. The system has now -- and always has had -- serious shortcomings..."

Absolutely. There are countless examples of this--many of which have occurred in our own time.

The one that rankles me the most, though--right up there with the travesty of 2000, which was completely beyond the pale--is how Hubert Humphrey didn't even deign to participate in the '68 primaries, but was granted the Democratic nomination, anyway. ...So the U.S. could continue the Vietnamese genocide.

The utter dissolution of the Democratic Party that we are now realizing was sown in those days, almost half a century ago.

Submitted on Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 9:28:02 PM

