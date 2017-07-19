Refresh  

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

GOP Seeks to Overthrow the Government

By       Message Don Monkerud     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 7/19/17

As we watch policy develop for the nation, disturbing warning signs jump to the headlines.

Foremost is the lack of concern by the GOP that the president's family conducted secret meetings with Russia to undermine a US election. The president's son and son-in-law met with Russians connected to the Federal Security Service, the old KGB intelligence service. Emails reveal that the Trump team received "very high level and sensitive information" to help the GOP win the election. Trump lawyers claim the only thing wrong was that the meeting became public. Evidently, the less the public knows, the better. Little mention is made of the possible hacking of election machines or how the GOP coordinated planning with the Kremlin, which both Russia and Trump try to keep secret.

Once known as Russia's fiercest rival, today's GOP has become a Russian ally coupled with a president described as "Putin's boyfriend." The president now calls for a joint US-Russian cybersecurity team, after Russia has hacked its way through America's corporate computer system. Where once the GOP attacked Democrats for "being soft on communism, they now enable the current administration, as they p*ssy foot around what is rapidly becoming a kleptocracy. The president's supporters evidently believe the winner takes all by any means necessary.

As private business takes control of the companies, who make billions off the US government, bring their owners and investors boundless wealth, and will be freed from many of the constraints placed on US soldiers. The president's supporters try to keep the nation focused on an Islamic enemy, while milking the US budget for profit, and continuing the occupation of Afghanistan.

Today's GOP is devoting itself to overthrowing the US government and wants corporations to have more control--long a dream of the party that became known as "the party of big business." As the far-right forces take control of the GOP, they are attacking government on every level. The New York Times reports that the administration has 71 appointees who represented businesses in cases against government regulation, staff members from secret money groups, employees of industry who oppose regulations, and lobbyists. These appointees are working full time to overturn protections of air and water pollution, consumer protections, bank and financial regulations, and other rules that protect Americans from corporate misdeeds.

While the public sorts through stupid presidential Twitter posts--misnaming China's leader as being the leader of Taiwan, calling the Japanese prime minister "President Abe," and mixing up the leaders of Singapore and Indonesia--his appointees seek to end government support of birth control for women. Ideological fanatics, called "nutters" in England, have long opposed birth control in any form and find a sympathetic ear in the current president. "The longer you stay on the pill, the longer you ruin your uterus for baby-hosting," claims the president's special assistant for health policy. The president's backers claim that their "religious beliefs," exempt them from government laws that apply to every other citizen.

Even more egregious are the attempts of the GOP to roll back new rules of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau that protect customers against arbitration. Under the old rules, companies demand that you sign a contract, which includes mandatory arbitration for such things as credit cards, bank accounts, employment, and purchases. Under these "arbitration clauses" you give up your right to sue, and instead go to a company's secret arbitration panel if you feel you've been cheated by their policies. Because you no longer go before a judge, companies can do things such as charge excessive fees on overdrafts, steal your wages, provide poor medical care, abuse you sexually, and even kill you, and prevent you from seeking justice in a courtroom.

Under old arbitration rules, as a customer you cannot join in a class action or seek other relief because you've signed away your rights. If you don't sign, companies refuse to hire you, give you a credit card or do business with you. The GOP is fighting the new rules by rallying the public against "fat cat" Democratic lawyers who might make money when companies are sued for acting illegally. One Texas House member goes as far as to claim that the rules allow bureaucrats to control people's lives. Presumably he believes that the government is infringing on corporations' right to control your life.

The GOP gets away with such policies because the president's supporters remain dead set on opposing government. They are willing to sacrifice their own well-being, their families, their futures, and their lives to a new group in Washington that is turning their lives over to corporations. They follow the president's motto, ethics are for suckers, and none dare call it treason.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

monkerud@cruzio.com
Don Monkerud is an Aptos, California-based writer who follows cultural, social and political issues.

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Soldiers: Defending Freedom or Cannon Fodder for Corporate Control?

Into the Wilderness

Covenant Marriage on the Rocks

Trump Dreams of White House Cabinet

Free Market Disaster

Who Pays for US War Crimes?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Don Monkerud

Become a Fan
Author 95

(Member since Feb 6, 2006), 1 fan, 10 articles, 4 comments


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

The GOP promises to protect us and give us more freedom, and yet

are committed to promoting corporate control of our lives. The

president is merely a foil in their game, and yet he is handmaiden to

business interests.

Submitted on Wednesday, Jul 19, 2017 at 4:22:34 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 