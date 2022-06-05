From: Journalists Speak Up For Assange



Protesting 'the slow murder' of Julian Assange.

The following email reminds us all that it's been years, over a decade, that journalist Julian Assange has been effectively locked up, in situations described as torturous by independent observers:

It's beyond time that presidents from Obama to Trump to Biden finally dropped all charges and/or pardoned Assange for the crime of reporting news (yes, I know he's accused of conspiring to hack information, but even if one accepts the tenuous highly flawed argument that he actually did that, the man has suffered enough by now, and may be permanently crippled in mind and body. He is the country's most famous political prisoner, and he's not even in America or an American at all, making the additional crime of espionage especially ridiculous).

