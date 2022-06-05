 
 
Send a Tweet
786 NEW
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 3 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
General News    H3'ed 6/5/22

From: Journalists Speak Up For Assange

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Scott Baker
Become a Fan
  (79 fans)

Protesting 'the slow murder' of Julian Assange.
Protesting 'the slow murder' of Julian Assange.
(Image by alisdare1)   Details   DMCA

The following email reminds us all that it's been years, over a decade, that journalist Julian Assange has been effectively locked up, in situations described as torturous by independent observers:

It's beyond time that presidents from Obama to Trump to Biden finally dropped all charges and/or pardoned Assange for the crime of reporting news (yes, I know he's accused of conspiring to hack information, but even if one accepts the tenuous highly flawed argument that he actually did that, the man has suffered enough by now, and may be permanently crippled in mind and body. He is the country's most famous political prisoner, and he's not even in America or an American at all, making the additional crime of espionage especially ridiculous).

Dear friends and colleagues,

As always, we hope this update finds you well.

First and foremost, we wanted to say thank you and welcome to those of you who've recently signed our statement expressing our strong opposition as journalists to the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States.

This is, as you'll be well aware, a critical period for Julian, but all of freedom of the press in general. With that strongly in mind, we thought this would be a good time to share with you some of the efforts we've been undertaking to hopefully move the needle in the right direction.

S ome of you may have seen our recent full-page ad in the Guardian newspaper in Britain, published on May 24 and no doubt how some of you arrived to us. This required a fair amount of coordination on our parts, but we were glad to get it published.
We've also worked to send a letter to the office of Home Secretary Priti Patel attaching a copy of our full statement in addition to a list of you who've signed with us. We've tried to include as many newcomers as possible, but if you've joined in the last few days that may not be the case as a decision is imminent and our priority was getting the letter sent.

With the much-appreciated help of Marc Meillassoux, a signatory here, we've also updated our short video in which some of you kindly appeared. The text now reads "Over 1,800 journalists"" to reflect our latest numbers, but in truth there are now upwards of 1,900 of us here. Our aim is to quickly to grow that figure upwards of 2,000, but ideally far beyond as we seek to apply pressure in the coming days and weeks.
With that in mind and given this vital stage, we're asking for your help in 3 areas:

1. Rais e awareness of this initiative on social media with the hashtag #JournalistsSpeakUpForAssange, asking journalists in your network to read and sign our statement here: https://speak-up-for-assange.org/sign/
We're including a link to download our video here (also available on YouTube ) and we're also attaching a photo should you wish to use these alongside your posts. Please see this great tweet from Tayyab Baloch should you need inspiration.
2. Speak to your colleagues at work or from various journalism unions which you are members of about this initative in the context of Julian's case. If each person here can get two people to sign, we will have tripled our numbers almost instantly.
3. Most importantly, continue to publish critical articles and video reports on the case for your respective institutions.
For those who missed the news, you may wish to know ex-CIA director Mike Pompeo and William Evanina (a former US national security official) have been asked to testify in Spain [original Spanish source; English report] in the investigation of UC Global founder David Morales with respect to the Yahoo! News report that the CIA drew up sketches to assassinate or kidnap Julian. You may find this report from John Kiriakou useful in this context.
As always, please do share your reports with us at contact@speak-up-for-assange.org as we enjoy shar ing them with everyone here. With that in mind, please see this piece from Peter Oborne, also a signatory here, in the Guardian recently.
Lastly , we wanted to share with you that after working together on this project in the virtual world for over two years, we finally had the opportunity to meet in person. Nicky (typically in New Zealand) was this year's keynote speaker at the Dataharvest conference just outside of Brussels so we thought it would be good for Serena (Switzerland) and Tareq (UK) to make the journey down.

In addition to strengthening our relationship , we were able to connect with other attendees of the conference and raise the importance of Julian's case. We're hoping to continue building on this progress and these networks as we hope t o keep doing important work in the coming weeks. If any of you feel you want to be more involved and have something to offer, please get in touch at the email above.



Rate It | View Ratings

Scott Baker Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linked In Page       Instagram Page

Scott Baker is a Managing Editor & The Economics Editor at Opednews, and a former blogger for Huffington Post, Daily Kos, and Global Economic Intersection.

His anthology of updated Opednews articles "America is Not Broke" was published by Tayen Lane Publishing (March, 2015) and may be found here:
http://www.americaisnotbroke.net/

Scott is a former and current President of Common Ground-NY (http://commongroundnyc.org/), a Geoist/Georgist activist group. He has written dozens of (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Obama Explains the FEMA Camps

Was Malaysian Flight MH370 Landed Safely in Afghanistan?

Let the Sun Shine on a State Bank in Florida

Batman, The Dark Knight Rises...and Occupy Wall Street Falls

The Least Productive People in the World

Detroit is Not Broke!

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Michael Dewey

Become a Fan
Author 11470
Follow Me on Twitter (Member since Feb 15, 2008), 18 fans, 25 articles, 7 quicklinks, 4707 comments, 17 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)

"When shall it be said in any country of the world, my poor are happy; neither ignorance nor distress is to be found among them; my jails are empty of prisoners, my streets of beggars; the aged are not in want, the taxes are not oppressive...when these things can be said, then may that country boast of its constitution and government."~ Thomas Paine"
       -- Tom Paine

Facebook Page Twitter Page Linked In Page Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

At this point I almost do hope it goes TV Court with best Lawyers we can find for him.

Submitted on Sunday, Jun 5, 2022 at 1:42:53 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 