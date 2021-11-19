Foundering flounder (a poem)



Flounder

(Image by robanhk) Details DMCA









Roughly twenty years ago

I encountered the word "founder".

I was godsmacked. What?

Isn't it flounder? Or is that

The bottom fish with the flat face

That we can't eat anymore?





I was floundering. . . Or was I foundering?

Feeling a little queasy.

I was experiencing a sinking feeling.

I had always, up to that moment

Been very confident about

Using the word flounder as a verb.





But now I cast my net

And instead of flounder

I came up with founder.

What happened to the 'l'?

What happened to my confidence?

What was I to think?





How could I trust myself with words?

They seem like old friends until

They turn on you with a snide,

"Did I ever really know you?"

Were we ever really

Even friends?





Sure, one means "sink"

And one means "struggle",

I know I know, (I know now!)

But surely one can founder

And flounder

And be doing the same thing.





No! (The answer came down.)





Godsmacked by my native language!

How many times had I misused flounder?

I felt like that sad bottom fish

Weighted down, flattened by

A sea of language

I looked up with my sad flat face





At my surface self fishing in the sun

And then it was if a great cloud passed over

And I was alone at the bottom

In that deep sea-dreamtime

I thought of all the times

That I could have saved myself





From the spell of the Webster Collegiate Dictionary.

Which I studied like an Irish-Celtic monk

In a monastery in the wee hours

Staring at the Latin

Of the Roman Catholic Bible

Until the words caught fire





And burned the Book of Kells into his brain.

Was I poet or magician?

I wasn't sure

As I let myself be hypnotized

By the pseudo-mysticism of the language.

I only knew I had a calling.





Little did I knew

That I was being hooked

And reeled in

By a language that has a history

Of filleting imagination,

A language of disconnected words.





I could have saved myself!

I could have learned a Romance language.

Spanish!

Oh Spanish! We could have been

So good together. Imagine

Reading Neruda and Lorca untranslated!





When Lorca wrote:

Con trajes color naranja

I would have known that he was saying,

"With jackets the color of oranges"

What a beautiful world we could have made?

Con trajes color naranja!





Instead of casting my lot

With a language that

Will always elude me,

That seems to enjoy

Feeding my illusions

And then tripping me up royally!





A language that will never make total sense.

Yes, one day, twenty years ago

I stopped walking on water

I went straight down

I foundered.

I sank like a stone.





But I didn't stop writing, thank god,

Even though people must have noticed

There was a change in me.

Maybe it's for the better.

Maybe I was just destined not to don

That jacket that evokes oranges.

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages:

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)



The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)