 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Forum Perversion: Why Progressive Media Should BAN Climate-Troll Comments

By       Message Patrick Walker       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 87431
Become a Fan
  (20 fans)
- Advertisement -

Introduction

Let's be clear: I'm not normally a fan of censorship. Many, many moons ago (as night security guard), I read John Stuart Mill's On Liberty and was deeply impressed by its justly famed Chapter II, "On the Liberty of Thought and Discussion."

Resist Climate Denial--above all, by trolls commenting in progressive media!
Resist Climate Denial--above all, by trolls commenting in progressive media!
(Image by dsgetch)   Details   DMCA

But recently, as both an activist writer and a commenter on articles in leading progressive news media, I've discovered the deeply pernicious flooding of articles--especially articles on humanity's climate emergency--by trolls intent on pushing climate change denial. Extensive reflection has produced a rather compelling case why the trolls' climate pseudoscience comments--if not the trolls themselves--should be banned from progressive media.

- Advertisement -

My arguments fall outside the umbrella of Mill's case against censorship and are best summarized by what I call forum perversion. I'll explain at length what forum perversion means in the upcoming sections.

Forum Perversion: Normal Trolling vs. Hostile Forum Sabotage

For starters, readers should understand that Mill's arguments against censorship apply chiefly to government and overall societal contexts. Mill never for one second denied that there were specialized forums, for which only certain specialized forms of discourse are appropriate. For example, Mill in his varied career worked as both an economist and an editor; wearing his editor's cap, he never would have tolerated someone's amateur vaporings about phrenology (not thoroughly understood in Mill's day to be a pseudoscience) in an economics journal.

- Advertisement -

Editors of specialized publications--and this includes publications with special political biases--have enormous latitude in the types of content (and comments on content) they allow. None of this amounts to the type of government or societal censorship objected to by Mill. Presumably, there are enough specialized and general publications to go around--and enough publications with differing biases--that in a diverse society without active government censorship, all shades of opinion will somewhere get expressed.

Progressive/leftist publications for general readers are my subject here; in fact, my present thoughts took shape in connection with Truthdig, a progressive forum I'm quite fond of, associated with its star journalist Chris Hedges. But my thoughts apply as well to all progressive publications that allows reader comments under articles, thus meaning primarily online publications where readers can immediately post comments without screening or intervention by editors. Some other personally relevant examples (online progressive/leftist publications where I either comment or write articles) include The Intercept, OpEdNews, Nation of Change, Common Dreams, and The Greanville Post. (I exclude personal online favorites like CounterPunch and Dissident Voice because they don't allow comments under articles.)

Needless to say, the editors of such progressive/leftist publications already exercise a certain amount of "censorship" by carefully choosing what content to publish. Of course this is their right as editors of publications with a particular character, and no one considers it real, unjustified censorship. Where tricky issues arise is in connection with reader comments, and openness to free speech being part and parcel of progressives' commitment to democracy, free speech--even "troll" speech--is given pretty free reign. As it ought to be. Progressive publications that censor opinions hostile to their bias lose progressive "street creds."

Defining ordinary, tolerable troll speech is important, for my argument depends on distinguishing it from climate-troll speech, which, as I'll soon argue, amounts to forum perversion that deserves zero tolerance in progressive/leftist media. Now, ordinary trolls are defined as suggested above: by their hostility (reflected in article comments) to the bias of a publication, its writers, and its readers. And there's nothing necessarily morally reprehensible about "playing the troll"; I as a left-progressive have done so on the Daily Kos site and in numerous Facebook groups. Inevitably, playing the troll attracts widespread hostility, deletion of one's comments, and outright bans, but if you can't stand the troll heat, stay out of the troll kitchen. Most trolls have supernatural heat tolerance. And fittingly enough, climate-denying trolls could easily walk on the sun.

Now, in line with Mill's principles on free speech, trolls can perform a valuable democratic service, informing readers not only about how their opponents think, but about the very nature and meaning of their own position on an issue. But sometimes it's clear that individual trolls go much further in their hostility: they'd clearly like to take over, subvert, or destroy the forums in which they're expressing their views. What prevents them from doing so is usually two things: 1) a lack of power, meaning that the ordinary means of troll suppression (ignoring and blocking) work just fine and 2) the various forums' lack of commitment to Mill's views on free speech, meaning that even harmless trolls not seeking to subvert whole forums get banned long before it's objectively warranted.

Such is clearly not the case with the progressive forums I'm writing about. If anything, they take Mill's commitment to democratic free speech too far. The poet Robert Frost memorably wrote, "A liberal is a man too broadminded to take his own side in a quarrel." While the word liberal has fallen (or been driven) out of fashion, Frost's stinging jibe applies often enough to the progressive forums I'm addressing here. To such extent that they let climate-troll comments--which should simply be banned-- pervert the very functioning of their forums. To such extent that every political article mentioning humanity's climate emergency risks degenerating into unqualified amateur debate over the merits of billionaire-sponsored climate pseudoscience.

- Advertisement -

Climate Trolling as Deliberate Forum Perversion

To illustrate my views on forum perversion, let me cite the precise article that incited me to develop those views: Chris Hedges' recent Truthdig piece "Confronting the Cult of Death."

Now, recalling that Truthdig is a left-progressive publication and Hedges a Pulitzer Prize journalist to the left of most Democrats, what might most Truthdig readers of the cited article reasonably want to discuss? Certainly Hedges' style and sources, the merits or demerits of his analysis (whether, for example, it's excessively gloomy), its political implications, and the political assumptions underlying it. Inevitably, seeing how controversial religion is among progressives/leftists, readers will want to discuss the role religion plays in Hedges' analysis--a large one, given that Hedges is not merely a renowned journalist but an ordained Presbyterian ministe r. All these grounds for commenting are of course fair game and utterly uncontroversial.

Perhaps most importantly, activists (like me), who largely accept Hedges' terrifying analysis of the facts on the ground (but not his political near-despair), are eager to propose and discuss political strategies for addressing those alarming facts. Granted, activists with strategy proposals are usually the smallest minority of commenters, but if any of us are right, we're clearly by far the most important commenters--offering prospects for warding off unprecedented climate-based disasters or even human extinction itself. That's why we're the quickest to resent ill-intentioned, climate-denying trolls willfully perverting forums as promising for advocating solutions as Chris Hedges articles for their own vile aims. Especially when these trolls--unlike all the legitimate commenters I mentioned--contribute nothing of value to the discussion and have no discernible aim but to steal and pervert our political forum. And unlike individual trolls grinding their personal political axes, they clearly have the numbers, networks, and oligarch-funded pseudoscience resources (climate-denying "think tanks") to do it.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Patrick Walker is co-founder of Revolt Against Plutocracy (RAP) and the Bernie or Bust movement it spawned. Before that, he cut his activist teeth with the anti-fracking and Occupy Scranton PA movements. No longer with RAP, he actively seeks (more...)
 

Patrick Walker Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Frankly, Koch Brothers Deserve the Death Penalty

Let's Hunt Neoliberals to Political Extinction (Part 1 of 2)

Obama's Real Legacy: Savior of Corporate Fascism

Fascism without Totalitarianism: America's Present Plight

Climate Judge Hansen "Profiles" Clinton's Democrat Criminals

Hillary Sings Pop: "Talked to Stiglitz for Nothing (I Want My TPP)"

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Patrick Walker

Become a Fan
Author 87431

(Member since Apr 20, 2013), 20 fans, 130 articles, 6 quicklinks, 1654 comments
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

If progressive/leftist news media allow themselves to be flooded with comments promoting climate pseudoscience, why not with comments promoting a flat earth, young-earth creationism, phrenology, and other pseudoscience bullshit? Why not indeed? This article paves the way for arguing (in an upcoming piece) that there's no good argument for letting climate pseudoscience dominate comments on political articles that excludes the older pseudosciences as well.

Submitted on Monday, Jan 28, 2019 at 2:16:09 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 