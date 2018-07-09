

Under the Skin, We're All The Same

(Image by Akemi Ohira) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Conservatism has been America's ball and chain since conservatives in the Second Continental Congress forced Thomas Jefferson to strike from our Declaration of Independence the abolishment of slavery.

How long will Republicans lie to themselves about how much they've abandoned Abraham Lincoln's preserve, protect and defend the United States of America, Gettysburg standard.

And, so it is still with Trey Gowdy and Jim Jordan. The former spending over 7.8 million taxpayer dollars over two and a half years, for nothing and the latter choosing to ignore pleas for help from molested children.

- Advertisement -

Why do Republicans elect the apocryphal, I'm not a crook?

Nonetheless, no reasonable person thinks the Democratic Party has been a consistent, or even honorable shield for, We the People, but its center-left lineup of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, & Elena Kagan, Bobby Kennedy, Bill & Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama reveal an evolution far more dedicated to an American dream shared by all, regardless of skin color, sexual persuasion or even political party.

How long will Republicans defend the proposition of condemning those who fail to lock-step with conservative sexual, religious and political mindset -- while worshiping a president who violates women, isolates children and profanes all forms of religion, including Christianity?

- Advertisement -

How long will Liberals insist we were ever united or civil with each other -- even after WWII, there were few Justice for All victories on the home-front.

Is it not yet clear that, while desperate to use White House as ATM for Trump Brand, our 45th president is 86ing American forward and upward progress using Stand-Up - proving, perhaps, the one thing he understands is, There's No Business Like Showbusiness.

How often have We the People elected smiles and rhetoric without integrity?

No, it's not just Trump, and Republicans are not the only ones making misguided and unfortunate choices for whom we vote to employ on behalf of family, friends and fellow human beings. However, since that infamous down escalator ride, conservatism has revealed the ugliest America can be.

It's intentionally challenging to know when to let go, why to ever turn the other cheek, where to stand tall with, this far but no farther -- and how peaceful assembly resistance saves us from becoming what we're against.

Like the ACLU and Rutherford Institute, I stand with those who revere our Constitution, as not only a sacred document, but a breathing counselor mentoring us in an all-inclusive, Golden Rule.

- Advertisement -

11% of the American population, including my father and four of his brothers, answered the call to be the Greatest Generation, defending and projecting the extensive values of our democratic republic, the United States of America -- including, whether realizing it or not, children molested while church and state adults remained inseparable in their silence.

When will Democrats, Independents and Republicans recognize that The Gettysburg Address defines The American Dream, as the very antagonist to the U.S. Army reneging on promise of citizenship for serving an ungrateful nation.

With assistance from 2016 non-voters, Trump's dictatorship envy now secedes 40% of voting Americans - forming a confederacy of comrades so twisting our interpretation of Land of the Free, it has created a mock world dangerously colluding with altered mental states.

Next Page 1 | 2