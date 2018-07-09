 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

Forgive them Father, for They Know Not What Trump is Doing

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)


Under the Skin, We're All The Same
(Image by Akemi Ohira)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
Weary of Joe Scarborough's insisting Trump is not the warped, but predictable extension of, Taft's Little Brown Brothers, Hoover's Hoovervilles, Eisenhower's Dulles Brothers infestation, Nixon's assault on Checks and Balances, Reagan's Trickle-Down mistakes were made on the backs of hardworking Americans, and Cheney/Wolfowitz's endless war for more.

Conservatism has been America's ball and chain since conservatives in the Second Continental Congress forced Thomas Jefferson to strike from our Declaration of Independence the abolishment of slavery.

How long will Republicans lie to themselves about how much they've abandoned Abraham Lincoln's preserve, protect and defend the United States of America, Gettysburg standard.

And, so it is still with Trey Gowdy and Jim Jordan. The former spending over 7.8 million taxpayer dollars over two and a half years, for nothing and the latter choosing to ignore pleas for help from molested children.

- Advertisement -

Why do Republicans elect the apocryphal, I'm not a crook?

Nonetheless, no reasonable person thinks the Democratic Party has been a consistent, or even honorable shield for, We the People, but its center-left lineup of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, John Fitzgerald Kennedy, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Sonia Sotomayor, & Elena Kagan, Bobby Kennedy, Bill & Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama reveal an evolution far more dedicated to an American dream shared by all, regardless of skin color, sexual persuasion or even political party.

How long will Republicans defend the proposition of condemning those who fail to lock-step with conservative sexual, religious and political mindset -- while worshiping a president who violates women, isolates children and profanes all forms of religion, including Christianity?

- Advertisement -

How long will Liberals insist we were ever united or civil with each other -- even after WWII, there were few Justice for All victories on the home-front.

Is it not yet clear that, while desperate to use White House as ATM for Trump Brand, our 45th president is 86ing American forward and upward progress using Stand-Up - proving, perhaps, the one thing he understands is, There's No Business Like Showbusiness.

How often have We the People elected smiles and rhetoric without integrity?

No, it's not just Trump, and Republicans are not the only ones making misguided and unfortunate choices for whom we vote to employ on behalf of family, friends and fellow human beings. However, since that infamous down escalator ride, conservatism has revealed the ugliest America can be.

It's intentionally challenging to know when to let go, why to ever turn the other cheek, where to stand tall with, this far but no farther -- and how peaceful assembly resistance saves us from becoming what we're against.

Like the ACLU and Rutherford Institute, I stand with those who revere our Constitution, as not only a sacred document, but a breathing counselor mentoring us in an all-inclusive, Golden Rule.

- Advertisement -

11% of the American population, including my father and four of his brothers, answered the call to be the Greatest Generation, defending and projecting the extensive values of our democratic republic, the United States of America -- including, whether realizing it or not, children molested while church and state adults remained inseparable in their silence.

When will Democrats, Independents and Republicans recognize that The Gettysburg Address defines The American Dream, as the very antagonist to the U.S. Army reneging on promise of citizenship for serving an ungrateful nation.

With assistance from 2016 non-voters, Trump's dictatorship envy now secedes 40% of voting Americans - forming a confederacy of comrades so twisting our interpretation of Land of the Free, it has created a mock world dangerously colluding with altered mental states.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Communications consultant and ghost writer for progressive political organizations, causes and candidates. Text/content contributor, script doctor, rewriting/editing political speeches and theatre scripts, screenplays, teleplays and other creative (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 11 fans, 188 articles, 334 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

With assistance from 2016 non-voters, Trump's dictatorship envy, now secedes 40% of voting Americans - forming a confederacy of comrades so twisting our interpretation of Land of the Free, it has created a mock world dangerously colluding with altered mental states.

Submitted on Monday, Jul 9, 2018 at 8:15:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 