Foreign Policy Fail - Biden's Sanctions Are a Windfall For Russia!

(Image by The White House)

It's easy to see why, according to a new Harris poll, 71 percent of Americans said they do not want Joe Biden to run for re-election. As Americans face record gas prices and the highest inflation in 40 years, President Biden admits he could not care less. His Administration is committed to fight a proxy war with Russia through Ukraine and Americans 'just need to suck it up'.

Last week a New York Times reporter asked Biden how long he expects Americans to pay record gasoline prices over his Administration's Ukraine policy. "As long as it takes," replied the president without hesitation.

"Russia cannot defeat Ukraine," added Biden as justification for his Administration's pro-pain policy toward Americans. The president has repeatedly tried to deflect blame for the growing economic crisis by claiming Russia is solely behind recent inflation. "The reason why gas prices are up is because of Russia. Russia, Russia, Russia," he said in the same press conference.

But Biden has a big problem: Americans do not believe him. According to a Rasmussen poll earlier this month, only eleven percent of Americans believe Biden's claim that Russian president Vladimir Putin is to blame for high prices.

When it comes to disdain for the average American hurt by higher prices, there is more than enough in the Biden Administration to go around.

Brian Deese, Director of President Biden's National Economic Council, was asked in a recent CNN interview, "What do you say to those families that say, listen, we can't afford to pay $4.85 a gallon for months, if not years?"

His answer? "This is about the future of the Liberal World Order and we have to stand firm."

Has there ever been an Administration more out of touch with the American people? If you asked working Americans whether they'd be happy to suffer poverty for the "liberal world order," how many would say "that sounds like a great idea"?

President Biden's attempts to bring down gasoline prices are bound to fail because he does not understand the problem. He can beg the Saudis to pump more oil, he can even threaten the US oil companies as he did in a Tweet yesterday. He can buy and sell from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in attempt to give the impression that prices are lowing. None of it will work.

The strangest part of this idea that Americans must suffer to hurt the Russians is that these policies aren't even hurting Russia! On the contrary: Russia has been seen record profits from its oil and gas exports since the beginning of the Ukraine war.

According to a recent New York Times article, increasing global oil and gas prices have enabled Russia to finance its war on Ukraine. US sanctions did not bring the Russian economy to its knees, as Biden promised. They actually brought the American economy to its knees while Russian profits soared.

As Newsweek noted last week, Russian television pundits are joking that with the financial windfall Russia has seen since sanctions were imposed, "Biden is of course our agent."

Washington's bi-partisan foreign policy of wasting trillions on endless wars overseas has finally come home. Biden is clearly out of touch, but there is plenty of blame to go around. The only question is whether we will see an extended recession, or worse.

Ron Paul is a member of the House of Representatives from Texas and a former presidential candidate, for the GOP and also for the Libertarian parties. His latest book is End The Fed

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
In the "battle for Ukraine" the neocons were ready to provoke a military confrontation with Russia by expanding NATO over Russia's vehement objections because they fervently believe that Russia will be defeated by U.S. financial sanctions and NATO weaponry.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jul 5, 2022 at 10:21:42 AM

