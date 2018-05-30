Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Following the Russian Money

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mary Bell Lockhart       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 5/30/18

Author 14724
- Advertisement -

While trying to figure out why on earth the Trumpster would have removed the US from the multinational agreement that is working very well to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons, I found some discussion that made a lot of sense: His Russian handlers wanted the price of oil to rise. The lifting of sanctions on Iran under the multinational agreement put Iranian oil in the market, particularly in the US. Down went the price of oil worldwide. Up went the move to clean, renewable energy. Trump now reinstates US sanctions and up goes oil prices. Climate change? Forgedaboudit.

John McCain said "Russia is a gas station masquerading as a country." Some have said it's more like an oil barrel, but proper credits go to McCain anyway. So even though Russia is a party to the Iranian agreement, they want the price of oil to rise. They know that Iran is unlikely to return to developing nuclear weapons - under the separate nonproliferation agreement Iran has agreed not to do so.

Russia gets a twofer in US removal from the agreement, because it also fractures the relationship between the US and Europe which increases Russian power in the region. So who else wants oils prices up? The US fossil fuelers and climate change deniers, more of the Trumpster's base.

We have Trump to thank for our higher prices at the pump. The last time we had a major recession it was preceded by a limitation in the supply of oil and a spike in prices for consumers. Let's call this gas price spike "Trump's tax" and pray that we don't have the "Trump Recession" coming soon.

So here's why he abandoned the Iran agreement:

  • Please and empower his owners in Russia by boosting their profits (to trickle down on him?)
  • Increase oil profits for the Koch brothers and other US fossil fuel suppliers
  • Stall progress on the move to renewable energy and roll back climate change
  • Please his buddy Netanyahu who seeks increased tensions in the Middle-East (why Bibi wants that is another mystery but the answer may lie in his own corruption)
  • Roll back the legacy of President Obama. Remember him? He's the one who, with empathy, grace, dignity and humor, was making America truly great and respected around the world. The tin-pot dictator Trump can't handle that.
- Advertisement -
Now he is contemplating a similar agreement with North Korea as the one he abandoned with Iran. Leave aside the low probability that North Korea will completely eliminate their nuclear weapons. (They're much further along than Iran was in developing the capability, and those weapons are an equalizer for Kim Jong-Un on the stage of world power.) North Koreas has no oil, so striking a similar deal with them -- to eliminate economic sanctions in trade for North Korea "denuclearization" - wouldn't affect the supply of oil. That's a deal Trump would like to make.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I'm a retired public health worker focused these days on supporting a variety of progressive issues, such as criminal justice reform, energy efficiency, environmental protection, universal health care, civil rights, and worldwide peace and (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Kochs Mess With Texas, Our Minds and Our Future

How the Koch Brothers Mess With the Texas Environment

No Atheists in Foxholes, No Libertarians in Crises

What Ultraconservatives Think They Know For Sure Just Ain't So

How the Koch Brothers Mess With the Texas Environment (Revised)

Debunking Conservative Talking Points on Health Care

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 