 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Flyer on Joe Biden Handed Out By Roots Action at NH Dem Convention

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Author 1873
Message Press Release
Joe Biden: "I don't think 500 billionaires are the reason why we're in trouble."

by RootsAction.org on June 02, 2019

Joe Biden 2020 presidential campaign logo.svg.
Joe Biden 2020 presidential campaign logo.svg.
(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org))   Details   DMCA

"I love Bernie, but I'm not Bernie Sanders. I don't think 500 billionaires are the reason why we're in trouble... The folks at the top aren't bad guys." Joe Biden, speaking to the Brookings Institution
(5-9-18)

"Guys, the wealthy are as patriotic as the poor. I know Bernie doesn't like me saying that, but they are."
Joe Biden, speaking in Alabama
(10-3-17)

"Biden voted for repeated rounds of deregulation in multiple areas and helped roll back anti-trust policy often siding with Republicans in the process. He was a key architect of the infamous 2005 bankruptcy reform bill which made means tests much more strict and near-impossible to discharge student loans in bankruptcy."
Journalist Ryan Cooper, The Week
(3-20-19)

"In more than four decades of public service, Biden has enthusiastically championed policies favored by financial elites, forging alliances with Wall Street and the political right to notch legislative victories that ran counter to the populist ideas that now animate his party.... Biden was a steadfast supporter of an economic agenda that caused economic inequality to skyrocket during the Clinton years.... Biden's regular Joe credibility is based entirely on his personal background, as someone who grew up working class and speaks with the rough masculinity that Washington interprets as authenticity. But his politics have always relied on elite assumptions about the economy."
HuffPost senior reporter Zach Carter
(5-5-19)

"Biden's team apparently is fixated on the relatively small number of workers in the building trades unions who want to keep on constructing natural gas pipelines (and perhaps, since he hasn't signed the No Fossil Fuel Money pledge, on big donors from the hydrocarbon sector). This is old-school thinking at its best: throw young voters, overwhelmingly fixated on climate change, under the dirty diesel bus in an effort to win a narrowing pool of union leaders, who gathered in the Oval Office with Trump to celebrate in the early days of his presidency."
Bill McKibben, The Guardian
(5-11-19)

"Much of what Democrats blame Republicans for was enabled, quite literally, by Biden: Justices whose confirmation to the Supreme Court he rubber-stamped worked to disembowel affirmative action, collective bargaining rights, reproductive rights, voting rights."
Rebecca Traister, feminist author, writing for TheCut.com
(3-29-19)

Vice President Mike Pence "is a decent guy."
Joe Biden, speaking in Omaha
(2-28-19)

"I really like Dick Cheney for real. I get on with him, I think he's a decent man."
Joe Biden, speaking at George Washington University
(October 2015)

"It is difficult to over-estimate the critical role Biden played in making the tragedy of the Iraq war possible.... In his powerful position as chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, he orchestrated a propaganda show [in summer 2002] designed to sell the war to skeptical colleagues and the America public by ensuring that dissenting voices would not get a fair hearing."
Middle East Studies professor Stephen Zunes, University of San Francisco, Foreign Policy in Focus
(8-24-08)

"It is hard to name an infamously unjust feature of America's criminal-justice system that Joe Biden didn't help to bring about."

The 1994 crime bill "did not generate mass incarceration."
Joe Biden, campaigning in New Hampshire
(5-14-19)

"My greatest accomplishment is the 1994 crime bill."
Joe Biden, speaking to the National Sheriffs' Association in 2007

"I don't care why someone is a malefactor in society. I don't care why someone is antisocial. I don't care why they've become a sociopath. We have an obligation to cordon them off from the rest of society."
Joe Biden, speaking on the Senate floor for what became the landmark 1994 crime law
(11-18-93)

"We must take back the streets. It doesn't matter whether or not the person that is accosting your son or daughter or my son or daughter, my wife, your husband, my mother, your parents, it doesn't matter whether or not they were deprived as a youth. It doesn't matter whether or not they had no background that enabled them to become socialized into the fabric of society. It doesn't matter whether or not they're the victims of society. The end result is they're about to knock my mother on the head with a lead pipe, shoot my sister, beat up my wife, take on my sons."
Joe Biden, speaking on the Senate floor
(11-18-93)

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Press Release Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Jill Stein Campaign Goes Viral after Sanders' Clinton endorsement

BPA Levels in Adults up 70 Percent after Drinking from Plastic Bottles

NYPD Commissioner Bratton compares NYC Black Lives Matter protests to Paris and Mumbai terrorist attacks

Moveon Endorses Bernie Sanders; Top Five Reasons Why

Democrats Adopt Most Progressive Platform in Party History

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 