Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus Share on Twitter Share on Facebook 13 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (13 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   3 comments
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

Fixing the One Serious Problem for Activists with Facebook and How to Use Facebook Groups to Increase Readers

By       Message Stephen Fox       (Page 1 of 3 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H1 12/14/17

Author 4578
Become a Fan
  (24 fans)
- Advertisement -


I have learned so much over the past ten years posting several hundred articles here, which I would like to distill for you in the course of a 3 part article, starting with the thing that troubles me the most at the moment, a serious problem on Facebook for any and all activists of any kind, called Facebook Jail. I am at the moment in Facebook Jail for about five more days, unable to post anything to any groups. However, many of those who were active in many Bernie Sanders related efforts see Facebook Jail as a kind of Merit Badge for Good Deeds.

By this point with you and OpEdNews, you must realize how incredibly unique this alternative news venue truly is!

- Advertisement -

If you write an article for OEN, it is worth advancing your efforts to more than a few hundred readers. This is quite easy to achieve by simply joining a lot of Facebook groups and then sharing your article to them, either directly by pasting the URL into the group page, or by using the Facebook sharing button at the top of article. This also applies of course to Twitter, Reddit, Fark, etc., but I prefer Facebook, because you know how many like minded people you reaching out to.

If you write a letter to the editor of 150 words or less, maybe within a week or ten days, they will perhaps publish it, and then it may no longer be topical. Maybe you might get 650 words in an OpEd twice a year, and then only locals will read it, with many dismissing it as just another opinion, which are like noses: everyone has one.

Sharing it to groups creates an immediate feedback and dialogue, which is important, unless you are just content to keep your ideas in a hermetically sealed vacuum. My articles have now reach one million viewers, and Facebook group posting has been an essential part of that effort, especially the one article I did that had the first video clips of the violence in North Dakota at the Pipeline. Almost 200,000 people looked at that.

- Advertisement -

Another big one for me was one I did a long time ago on the dangers caused by a birth control device made by Mirena, like horrible mood swings, uterine perforations, etc.

I know that the article I did on Dasani Water having a deadly chemical called potassium chloride had a huge readership, but sadly, Coca Cola never took out the chemical, and Mirena is still on the market largely because several New York Judges in the Federal Appeal Court dismissed all of the huge number of class action suits against the manufacturers of the birth control device.

But thanks to Facebook Groups and to OEN, many thousands of people have learned the truth, and can avoid these products as consumers.

All political activists using Facebook comprehend completely what an excellent and beneficial tool this form of social media truly has become. When individuals can publish their favorite articles by others or by themselves, how much truer all of that rings than the corporate mainstream media, which has its own axe to grind, and generally avoids getting too controversial or getting out of line with their advertisers.

Mark Zuckerberg's lofty intentions and higher pronouncements about bringing the world closer together are really at odds in toto with what is happens when you post something too many times in groups, but Facebook never clearly identifies how many times is too many, or over what period of time, or in how many groups.

- Advertisement -

I have written so many times about this to the Facebook executives, but never received one answer. I am Facebook jail right now because after the victory by Doug Jones was announced last night, I posted one single solitary link to BuzzFeed, whose coverage of the Alabama Senate race I found to vastly superior to the New York Times, CNN, MSNBC, and others. Instantly, like as fast as the speed of light and electrons would permit, I received a notice that I was restricted from posting to all groups for one week. It was almost like a trap, but one that no one could prepare for.

This is, I think, the 20th time I have been in Facebook Jail over the past eighteen months, and when that happens, I am disallowed to post a kind word or a single article or a concurring encouragement in any group, even the one that I started, Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Win, nor any of the other four for which I am the sole administrator.

Facebook has been marvelous in making very valuable new friends and for finding kindred spirits. I have even found a few art buyers that resulted from my art page, Santa Fe Ledger Art and Pueblo Painting.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Early in the 2016 Primary campaign, I started a Facebook group: Bernie Sanders: Advice and Strategies to Help Him Win! As the primary season advanced, we shifted the focus to advancing Bernie's legislation in the Senate, particularly the most (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

NYC Council "STANDS UNITED" WITH N.DAKOTA PROTESTERS, 2 new videos of police using pepper spray and rubber bullets

Mirena Interuterine Devices can cause Depression, Mood swings, Acne, Back Pain, Uterine Cysts, and Uterine Perforations

CA Exit Polls reveal 23% Discrepancy; 11 States With Vote "Flipping" Evidence; Our New Directions in American History?

In the California Primary, More Ballots Remain Uncounted than the Total Number of votes for Hillary Clinton!

What does Coca Cola's Dasani bottled water have in common with Death by Lethal Injection?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 255 articles, 8 quicklinks, 1993 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content
I have an increasingly alarmed concern about the erosion of both the Freedom of the Press and the Freedom of Speech. Facebook restrictions are very damaging to the spread of new ideas, critical thinking, and political analysis.


Many other Americans scoff and say that they have given up entirely on it as an ancient figment of our national imagination or, worse, that it has always been a kind of idealistic delusion that was never true in the first place.

Yet I believe it is still intact, still worthy of our pursuit, and still a Founding Fathers' vision that must be kept strong and vigorous, in spite of corporate indifference and impermanent right wing usurpations.


From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Gilbert Stuart Thomas Jefferson.
File:Gilbert Stuart Thomas Jefferson.jpg - Wikimedia Commons325 Ã-- 390 - 19k - jpg
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org) Permission Details DMCA

Thomas Jefferson said: "Our liberty depends on Freedom of the Press, which cannot be limited without being lost."

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 14, 2017 at 5:47:20 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Rob Kall

Become a Fan
Author 1
Editor-in-Chief
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jun 5, 2005), 304 fans, 2331 articles, 5172 quicklinks, 5651 comments, 493 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

there's no question about it. Sharing your articles or articles you value and appreciate to facebook helps the articles get much wider readership and helps get the message out.

Thanks Stephen. You've been a great resource for me, helping me to learn more about Facebook.

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 14, 2017 at 6:05:46 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 
Indent
Stephen Fox

Become a Fan
Author 4578

(Member since Jan 21, 2007), 24 fans, 255 articles, 8 quicklinks, 1993 comments, 14 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


Reply to Rob Kall:   New Content
You are most welcome, Rob Kall. Getting powerful articles out to thoughtful people is the second half of the battle, after writing them!


My hope is to see the Bernie Sanders Advice and Strategies to Win in 2020 group I started in 2016 grow from 5000 members to 25000 before June '18. The 2018 Midterms will be here in no time.


What will Facebook have to say about my ideas on posting clear rules for group posting? We will see.

In the past they have never responded, but I did just send this article to Colin Stretch, General Counsel for Facebook. I picked this little video about Colin Stretch, a very bright and principled well educated lawyer, I believe, instead of the recently highly charged video in which he was grilled by soon-to-be former Senator Al Franken:



Facebook Colin Stretch 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know Here's five things to know About Facebook Colin Stretch Subcribe to celebrities news : (goo.gl/2jijmd )
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Celebrities News) Permission Details DMCA

Submitted on Thursday, Dec 14, 2017 at 6:25:08 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 