Five minutes ago and yesterday (poem)

Five minutes ago I made a cup of chai

With a tiny scoop of powder

Hot water and hot milk

With a dash of cinnamon

Why am I sighing so much?

I wonder if Creator

Likes the way I am living my life

I can't seem to get a clear answer

An hour ago

Two leashed poodles met on the path

Right outside my window

The young brown one pranced about

While the old white one

Wagged her tail in appreciation

(It isn't really a path but

A small side road that ends at the harbor)

This morning

My son is due on the late ferry

I am picturing what I want to do when he gets here

There is Ascher on the stoop in front of the church

Sketching peonies

He teaches a yoga class

In his living room

Every Tuesday night

Yesterday

I was playing music with friends at the Brewery

I was next to Bob to my left

And young Xavier was to my right

A cold salty wet wind

Was blowing at our backs

But the audience was appreciative

The dogs and kids were fun to watch

Three days ago

We arrived on the island

It was nice to see the familiar faces

The house we are staying at has a piano

The woman in the garden said

We could help ourselves to the herbs

We picked sage and oregano

And parsley and cooked a pot of spaghetti

Five days ago

We got ready to go

We planted the tomatoes

I mowed the yard front and back

I bought a raincoat in the thrift store

It was too late to get the snow tires changed

We told the post office to hold our mail

I vacuumed and we packed the large cooler