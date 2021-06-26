 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 1 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts   

Five minutes ago and yesterday (poem)

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Five minutes ago I made a cup of chai
With a tiny scoop of powder
Hot water and hot milk
With a dash of cinnamon
Why am I sighing so much?
I wonder if Creator
Likes the way I am living my life
I can't seem to get a clear answer

An hour ago
Two leashed poodles met on the path
Right outside my window
The young brown one pranced about
While the old white one
Wagged her tail in appreciation
(It isn't really a path but
A small side road that ends at the harbor)

This morning
My son is due on the late ferry
I am picturing what I want to do when he gets here
There is Ascher on the stoop in front of the church
Sketching peonies
He teaches a yoga class
In his living room
Every Tuesday night

Yesterday
I was playing music with friends at the Brewery
I was next to Bob to my left
And young Xavier was to my right
A cold salty wet wind
Was blowing at our backs
But the audience was appreciative
The dogs and kids were fun to watch

Three days ago
We arrived on the island
It was nice to see the familiar faces
The house we are staying at has a piano
The woman in the garden said
We could help ourselves to the herbs
We picked sage and oregano
And parsley and cooked a pot of spaghetti

Five days ago
We got ready to go
We planted the tomatoes
I mowed the yard front and back
I bought a raincoat in the thrift store
It was too late to get the snow tires changed
We told the post office to hold our mail
I vacuumed and we packed the large cooler

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Truth was everywhere

Your conscience

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 