Five minutes ago and yesterday (poem)

Five minutes ago I made a cup of chai
With a tiny scoop of powder
Hot water and hot milk
With a dash of cinnamon
Why am I sighing so much?
I wonder if Creator
Likes the way I am living my life
I can't seem to get a clear answer
An hour ago
Two leashed poodles met on the path
Right outside my window
The young brown one pranced about
While the old white one
Wagged her tail in appreciation
(It isn't really a path but
A small side road that ends at the harbor)
This morning
My son is due on the late ferry
I am picturing what I want to do when he gets here
There is Ascher on the stoop in front of the church
Sketching peonies
He teaches a yoga class
In his living room
Every Tuesday night
Yesterday
I was playing music with friends at the Brewery
I was next to Bob to my left
And young Xavier was to my right
A cold salty wet wind
Was blowing at our backs
But the audience was appreciative
The dogs and kids were fun to watch
Three days ago
We arrived on the island
It was nice to see the familiar faces
The house we are staying at has a piano
The woman in the garden said
We could help ourselves to the herbs
We picked sage and oregano
And parsley and cooked a pot of spaghetti
Five days ago
We got ready to go
We planted the tomatoes
I mowed the yard front and back
I bought a raincoat in the thrift store
It was too late to get the snow tires changed
We told the post office to hold our mail
I vacuumed and we packed the large cooler