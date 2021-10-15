 
 
Life Arts   

Five cartoons (to visualize)

By
The rear view mirror


A man driving. Some of his face is showing but most of the vfew is through the windshield and rear view mirror. Ahead the landscape is desolate with no signs of life but a decrepit tree bearing a few leaves, but in the rearview mirror we see a lush flowering landscape with animals of every variety in the road and the sky is full of birds.


A Covid cartoon They are among us.


Two friends are walking down a downtown street with their collars up. The scene is mostly empty of cars and people for blocks, businesses shut down with signs on the windows: "No Mask No Service," "Closed due to Covid" etc. but there is a little green, black-eyed alien helping an old woman cross the street and there is an alien walking three dogs and there is an alien weed-wacking. One of the friends says to the other: "I always knew they were here but I guess I was just too busy to notice."


Problem solved


Scene: In the kitchen, a father and his son standing by the refrigerator. The door of the fridge is open and there is a raging fire inside it. The father looks horrified. The little boy is looking up at his Dad: "Just close the door Dad."


Fossils


Archeologists at a dig uncovering embedded bones of dinosaurs. Carved into the exposed bedrock in the same strata as the petrified bones are the barely legible words: "Love it or leave it." One of the scientists is looking at the other and saying: "I wish I had become a fireman."


Roadside sign: (Junk shop visible off the side.) "We Buy License Plates, Gold, Silver and Guns." Underneath, duck-taped to the sign, is a piece of cardboard with the word: "Why?"


Highway sign of the times


Highway with orange cones and, ahead, a sign with flashing lights: "Road disappears 500 feet".


No mask


Setting: Inside a bank. Someone is standing at counter pointing a concealed gun at the teller and handing her a sack. Everyone in the bank is masked except for the robber who is bearded with a Trump hat on.


Speed limit


Speed limit sign: 30 MPH. A hundred feet further: 25 MPH. A hundred feet further: 10 MPH A hundred feet further: "Go Back Home".

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation.
 

