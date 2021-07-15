 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H4'ed 7/15/21

Five Reasons to Ban Bitcoins

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 84384
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joel Joseph

Bitcoin, bitcoin coin
Bitcoin, bitcoin coin
(Image by antanacoins from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Bitcoin is a disaster waiting to happen. The price of bitcoins has gone through massive gyrations of appreciation and depreciation referred to as bust and bubbles. Bitcoin is a digital currency that was invented in 2008 by an unknown person or group of people using the name Satoshi Nakamoto. The currency came into use in 2009. The bitcoin has no intrinsic value like silver, gold or shares of a company.

Fortunes have been made and lost trading bitcoins, just like those trading tulip bulbs in 17th century Holland.

Five reasons why bitcoins should be banned:

1. Bitcoin is an Illegal Currency

Under the U.S. Constitution, only Congress and the U.S. government have the power to create currency. Article I, Section 8, clause 5 of the Constitution provides that Congress has the exclusive power, "To coin Money, regulate the Value thereof, and of foreign Coin, and fix the Standard of Weights and Measures." Bitcoin is money. Money is used to buy things of value. It is not a credit card. It is not gold or silver. It is plainly and simply money. Congress could pass legislation to ban Bitcoin and other cyber-currencies expressly and should do so.

2. Bitcoins are Mainly Used for Illegal Purposes.

Criminals, drug dealers, hackers, blackmailers and other ne'er-do-wells love bitcoins. The Colonial Pipeline blackmailers got away with millions of dollars worth of bitcoins. Bitcoins are the currency of choice for international drug smugglers.

3. Bitcoins are Like Tulipmania in 17th Century Holland

Tulipmania is the story of a major speculative bubble that took place in the 17th century as Dutch investors began frenetically to purchase tulips, pushing their prices to unprecedented highs. During Tulipmania, the average price of a single buld exceeded the annual income of a skilled worker and cost more than some houses at the time. The same is true of the bitcoin.

Before 1633, Holland's tulip trade had been restricted to professional growers and experts, but the steadily rising prices tempted many ordinary middle-class and poor families to speculate in the tulip market. Homes, estates, and industries were mortgaged so that bulbs could be bought for resale at higher prices. Sales and resales were made many times over without the bulbs ever leaving the ground, and rare varieties of bulbs sold for the equivalent of hundreds of dollars each. The crash came early in 1637, when doubts arose as to whether prices would continue to increase. Almost overnight the price for tulips collapsed, sweeping away fortunes and leaving behind financial ruin for many ordinary Dutch families.

The rise of the bitcoin has a similar history. One minor difference is that tulip bulbs actually have intrinsic value while bitcoins do not. In 2011, the value of one bitcoin rapidly rose from about thirty cents to $32 before returning to $2. On November 29, 2013, the cost of one bitcoin rose to a peak of $1,242. The next year, the price fell sharply, and as of April remained depressed at little more than half of 2013 prices. As of August, 2014 it was under $600. In July, 2021 the price of a bitcoin is $32,501, well below its all-time high of $60,000. Bitcoin was worth just over $60,000 in both February, 2021 as well as April, 2021.

4. Bitcoins are an Environmental Disaster.

What began as an experiment has morphed into an environmental disaster. It is estimated that running the bitcoin network now consumes 45.5 terawatt-hours per year of electricity - enough to power more than four million homes in the U.S. Bitcoins consume more power annually than Argentina. Creating units of a digital currency is - by design - incredibly energy intensive. A recent study by MIT shows that Bitcoin mining generates 22 to 23 megatons of carbon dioxide annually, placing the Bitcoin between the CO2 pollution generated by the nations of Jordan and Sri Lanka.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Joel Joseph Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Chairman, Made in the USA Foundation, economist and lawyer, author of ten books and hundreds of articles.
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Trumps and Jared Kushner Cheated Their Way into Elite Colleges

Outsourcing Obamacare

Red Nose Day Gives Black Eye to Walgreens and NBC

Shame on Ralph Lauren and the US Open

Great American Products to Buy Labor Day Weekend

U.S Trade Deficit Causes Income Inequality

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 