Fire In My Bones; What If Trump Is the Anti-Christ?

What If Trump Is the Anti-Christ?

I'm not saying that Trump is the Anti-Christ but just wondering.

George H.W. Bush's 1990 New World Order speech was heads up that an entrenched new hegemony was upon us. Our current world order is not the one that we were expecting but here Trump is anyway.

It's a wonder. What if Trump is the Antichrist? My perspective comes from a liberal study of eschatology and a preferential option for the poor. Let us therefore propose that the antichrist spirit has taken over the religious right and riding upon the back of what we call Babylon. Trump is therefore known in our "what if" scenario as the man of sin, the son of perdition, the beast that will fall into the abyss along with the false prophet. Besides this foolery, the Anti-Christ in prophecy and current events should be taken quite seriously.

Let's say this supposed Anti-Christ was using his German name, Donald Johann Trumpf. Satan the dragon gives Trumpf his power and his seat and with it, great authority. Trumpf naturally magnifies himself. He brings many onto his side with promises of peace, security, and economic prosperity, including the religious folk.

Let us agree perhaps from wishful wonderment that the church of Babylon is that kingdom of darkness masquerading as light. This spirit has temporal control of the financial, religious, and economic interests of much of the entire world through the anti-christ system. Trumpf demands total loyalty and through a strong fore-ordained delusion, these pseudo-saints totally give in, thinking they are serving God. They worship Trumpf as their savior, they believe his lies, they reflect his hatred and pretense of spiritual authority and they receive his mark of acceptance.

Meanwhile, the true saints receive the seal of God. You know them; they prophesy liberality, truth and justice and are kind to each other. They propose grand ideals and with the sword of His spirit denounce the unjust practices of the antichrist system. Trumpf is overthrown.

What if showers of enlightenment fall during this time. I wonder. It could have sprung up any minute but when it did, it was restoration steps to grace, knowledge and unity.

Trumpf is supremely cunning and plots his war with the saints. His understanding of dark secrets serve the most diabolical and self-driven man the world has ever seen. Signs and wonders in the Day of the Lord but neither man nor nature will be on our side. This is our final chance to try to get things right but the people of darkness outnumber the children of light and Trumpf rises to miraculously become king of the world again. His deadly wound healed, Trumpf pulls out all the stops, anarchy reigns and now the whole world wonders. He has the mandate to do whatever he wants and will continue to give us more reason to oppose him as he leads us closer to world destruction. Jesus steps in with the brightness of His coming, Trumpf and his friend are thrown into the fiery pit and we enter into a new era of love, peace, joy and enlightenment.

Just wondering...

