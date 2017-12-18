Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Finding myself twice as old as my son -- a poem

I am 66, he 33.
This will never happen again.

He is catching up with me.
If he lives to be 1000

And I am still alive,
I will be 1033.

By that time
California will be a desert.

But we will sit in an old growth forest
In what used to be Alberta

And we will talk about things
That would only interest 1000-year-old men.

Not health, because
We would have mastered the health-thing.

No, we will talk about dreams
And yogurt and colors.

Also, we won't be using words
But whistles, like the birds

Who will, I like to imagine, flourish
After the Climate Crash of 2053.

I will smile and look into his craggy face
And he will see how much I love him.

And I will see his love for me.
I really like having an old soul!

It makes it easy to see beyond
And feel OK with the possibility that

Things may not get better
For a long, long time.

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

Carl Petersen

I turned 50 this year and my oldest turned 25 this weekend. Glad to see I'm not the only one who saw the significance of this milestone!

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 4:33:21 PM

Gary Lindorff

(Member since Mar 21, 2013), 6 fans, 104 articles, 84 comments


Pretty cool.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 6:02:04 PM

b. sadie bailey

(Member since Dec 5, 2010), 7 fans, 5 articles, 12 quicklinks, 684 comments, 3 diaries


This was tender and moving. Thank you.

Submitted on Monday, Dec 18, 2017 at 6:24:33 PM

