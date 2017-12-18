

I am 66, he 33.

This will never happen again.



He is catching up with me.

If he lives to be 1000



And I am still alive,

I will be 1033.



By that time

California will be a desert.



But we will sit in an old growth forest

In what used to be Alberta



And we will talk about things

That would only interest 1000-year-old men.



Not health, because

We would have mastered the health-thing.



No, we will talk about dreams

And yogurt and colors.



Also, we won't be using words

But whistles, like the birds



Who will, I like to imagine, flourish

After the Climate Crash of 2053.



I will smile and look into his craggy face

And he will see how much I love him.



And I will see his love for me.

I really like having an old soul!



It makes it easy to see beyond

And feel OK with the possibility that



Things may not get better

For a long, long time.

