Finally, a piece from the Left that questions SOMETHING ...

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Finally, a piece from the Left that questions SOMETHING from the plandemic. Yes, Ivermectin works, as does Hydroxychloroquine, but they are being banned or ignored because a) big Pharma won't get rich off them and b) because the agenda has ALWAYS been to get everyone to get the experimental gene-modification shot. If there are effective TREATMENTS, then the plandemic planners can't declare a 'state of emergency' and thus can't break the Nuremberg Code and force humans to be shot up with an unknown, untested, extremely dangerous drug, that has already killed over 40,000 Americans, and harmed hundreds of thousands more. To believe that questioning big Pharma and the billionaires is 'conservative' is just plain silly. And it could cost you your health or even your life.

 

Executive Producer, PEACE FILMS peacefilms.net; B.A. Women Studies; M.A. Feminist Therapy; Former Commissioner at Maui County Committee on the Status of Women; Writer; Former Executive Producer at Netra's News; Former Legislative Analyst
 

Netra Halperin

Yes, I agree, the Left should stop kowtowing to Big Pharma, the CDC (funded by vaccine sales) and the corrupt WHO.

Submitted on Monday, Aug 16, 2021 at 11:34:42 PM

