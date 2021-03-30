 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 3/30/21

Every Person With a Conscience Is a Revolutionary Waiting to Be Born

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 77715
Message Richard Eskow
Become a Fan
  (15 fans)

From Common Dreams

Revolutionaries sees the potential in human beings -- they see our world's potential to become something vastly better than it is today.

Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg
(Image by DeGust from flickr)   Details   DMCA

A revolutionary is, of course, someone who wants to overthrow the existing order. We need such people. The current order is unsustainable. It is destroying the planet and creating inequality so severe that society is becoming unstable. It's an engine for human misery on a massive scale.

Three things separate a revolutionary from most other human beings of conscience. The first is knowledge -- specifically, knowledge of the many harms our current system inflicts on other beings and on the planet.

The second is context. We assume that the world we see is the world as it has always been and always will be. Capitalism, which has only existed for three or four centuries, is considered as immutable as the Laws of Thermodynamics. Warfare, a phenomenon that ebbs and flows, is considered a basic part of human nature. Roles of class, race, gender, and sexual expression are considered fixed, when they have evolved and shifted over time.

We don't have the historical, scientific, moral or spiritual context to see that these destructive forces are created by people -- which means that people can end them. Anthropologist David Graeber is quoted in the new Adam Curtis documentary series: "The ultimate hidden truth of the world is that it is just something we make, and could just as easily make something different."

Knowledge and context give us the mental tools we need to reject the existing order. But we put the idea out of our heads, because it's overwhelming to contemplate the vast canyons of oppression and loss that surround us. There's nothing we can do about it, so why even think about it?

Which gets us to the third thing that separates revolutionaries from other good people: community. Revolutionaries aren't alone. Even if they're isolated in some remote village, they have the gift of knowing that others are on the same path. They know the struggle will go on, even if they die. The revolution can succeed, even if they fail.

Knowledge plus context plus community equals power. Take any one of those things away, and a person is likely to fall into despair or denial or bitterness. This is why I don't reject anti-left centrists or Trump voters unless they behave in truly unconscionable ways. If they have a conscience -- and many do, despite the "deplorables" myth -- they're revolutionaries waiting to be born.

Paradoxically, the acerbic nature of centrist Democrats online may be the best evidence yet of their revolutionary potential. A survey found Clinton supporters to be the most unpleasant political group on social media in 2016, and many centrists have continued to attack leftists with even more ferocity than they show toward Trump supporters.

Why would that be? My theory is that they are revolutionaries that haven't completed the process of awakening. Many of them embrace the idea of a fundamentally different and better world, but they've been convinced it isn't possible. That makes them deeply resentful of people who retain that sense of possibility. They envy the revolutionary's optimism, and they're afraid that they'll find out their own life's compromises were unnecessary.

Some centrists have embraced incrementalism and compromise as ideologies. They've internalized that cliche' so often repeated by self-justifying politicians: "Don't let the perfect be the enemy of the good." That word, "good," has become a get-out-of-jail-free card for a broad array of moral compromises -- and worse. Margaret Mead was closer to the truth when she said, "It may be necessary temporarily to accept a lesser evil, but one must never label a necessary evil as good."

As for Trump supporters and other right-wingers, many are driven by disillusionment and the sense that they've been betrayed by the planet's elites -- which is true, of course. Their rage toward government, liberals, and other forces they feel oppress them is the rage of the powerless, pointed in the wrong direction.

To be a revolutionary is to see the potential in others, not to reject them or see them as your inferiors. A revolutionary is empathic, not dismissive. That's why true revolutionaries see economic, racial, and social injustice. That's why they see the horror of murdered, starving, and sick children -- in Palestine, in Yemen, and around the world.

Loss takes many forms. Revolutionaries also see the tragedy of lost human potential, the last light of a dying hope in the eyes of a child who is denied the right to dream -- because she's a person of color, or a girl, or because they're a working-class kid with the wrong kind of vocabulary and no money for school supplies, much less for college. They see the loss of possibility reflected in the faces of their bitterest political enemies, the ones who have lost faith in their own futures.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Richard Eskow Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Host of 'The Breakdown,' Writer, and Senior Fellow, Campaign for America's Future

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

How to Fix the Fed: Dismiss Dimon, Boot the Bankers, and Can the Corporations

The Top 12 Political Fallacies of 2012

What America Would Look Like If Libertarians Got Their Way

Pawn: The Real George Zimmerman Story

"His Own Man's" Man: Jeb Bush and the Return of Wolfowitz

"F" The Bureaucracy! The White House Can Help Homeowners Right Now

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 