 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

Establishing Federal Corporations and a Federal Small Claims Court

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 84384
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Joel Joseph

By Joel D. Joseph

If you buy a product on the Internet and it is defective or never delivered, it is often difficult to get justice. The seller could be a company in Asia or South America that would be nearly impossible to serve with a summons and complaint. Or the seller could be a domestic company that you cannot locate. I am proposing the establishment of a National Federal Small-Claims Court and a Federal Corporation that will make it easier for an Internet consumer to get compensation when he or she is cheated.

I propose that any corporation conducting interstate commerce on the Internet must register as a federal corporation with the U.S. Commerce Department. Foreign corporations in China or Europe or India must also register before they can sell to consumers and corporations in the United States. In addition, these foreign corporations should be required to be bonded or to have insurance to cover claims.

Congress has the power under the Constitution's commerce clause to regulate interstate and foreign commerce. The commerce clause provides that the United States Congress shall have power "[t]o regulate Commerce with foreign Nations, and among the several States, and with the Indian Tribes."

A National Federal Small-Claims Court

In addition to creating a new federal corporation, Congress should create a new Federal Small-Claims Court. Jurisdiction would be limited to $75,000, which nicely meshes with federal diversity jurisdiction of claims of more than $75,000.

The U.S. Department of Commerce would be the home for this court. It would not be an Article III court, and the judges would not be appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. The administrator of the National Federal Small Claims Court would appoint judges and mediators for five-year terms. Each judge would be entitled to have one law clerk.

Judges would be required to write a short opinion in every case, which would be reported and published. The opinions would be required to be no more than ten pages in length.

All proceedings before the National Federal Small Claims Court would be conducted virtually thereby reducing everyone's costs. The Court would use a Zoom-like program that would allow all parties to see each other, the witnesses and the judge.

Further, no attorneys would be necessary like in many small claims courts across the country. Filing fees should be low, $10 or $25. The filing fee in federal court was just $10 when I began practicing law in 1973.

Service of papers would be via email. When a federal corporation is formed it would be required to designate an email address for service of process. A company would create an address like Email address.">registeredagent@corporation.com.

There would be no discovery and no motions. If the defendant claims that the statute of limitations bars the suit, this defense, and all other defenses, would have to be raised in the answer.

Once the complaint is served, the defendant would have three weeks to file an answer. Then, the court would immediately arrange for mediation with a court-appointed, and court paid-for mediator. Too often mediation in other courts is not conducted until the parties have already incurred substantial costs. In many federal and state cases there is no mediation at all. The entire purpose of the National Federal Small Claims Court is to reduce the costs of litigation, to encourage settlements and to provide compensation for plaintiffs who are harmed by a defendant.

If a case is not settled, the court would set a prompt, mutually-acceptable trial date. A few weeks in advance of trial, the parties would exchange documentary exhibits and a witness list by email.

There would be no jury trials. If a party desires a jury trial under the Seventh Amendment to the Constitution, he or she should not file a claim in this court. If the defendant demands a jury trial, the case will be transferred to the appropriate state court where the plaintiff resides.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Joel Joseph Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Chairman, Made in the USA Foundation, economist and lawyer, author of ten books and hundreds of articles.
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The Trumps and Jared Kushner Cheated Their Way into Elite Colleges

Outsourcing Obamacare

Red Nose Day Gives Black Eye to Walgreens and NBC

Shame on Ralph Lauren and the US Open

Great American Products to Buy Labor Day Weekend

U.S Trade Deficit Causes Income Inequality

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 