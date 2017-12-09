- Advertisement -

Reposted from author's blog at Hubpages.com



Above: Image of Dominion Software description of digital ballot image audit feature.

Fearing electronic vote-counting mischief in the super-heated, upcoming race for US senator between Judge Roy Moore and Doug Jones, Alabama citizens and election integrity activists have asked Republican Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill to commit to preserving the ballot images which are automatically generated by most Alabama vote counting machines. Absent such an assurance, the election watchdogs have promised to file a lawsuit in the Alabama courts to force the preservation of the images.



In Alabama, the vast majority of counties use the Election Systems and Software (ES&S) DS200 optical ballot scanner, which automatically creates and stores a digital image of each ballot. In many, if not most, precincts across the US, vote-counting machines generate a digital image of each ballot as it is fed into the machine. The image is generated by the machine's optical scanner, similar to an office scanner, but much faster.

The image is intended as an additional audit feature by which to verify the electronic vote count, according marketing literature from a manufacturer.... FULL ARTICLE HERE