Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
General News

Election Fraud Feared in Roy Moore Race; Watchdogs Call on Officials to Preserve Ballot Images

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Ralph Lopez       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 8715
- Advertisement -

Reposted from author's blog at Hubpages.com


(Image by Dominion Systems)   Permission   Details   DMCA

Above: Image of Dominion Software description of digital ballot image audit feature.

- Advertisement -

Fearing electronic vote-counting mischief in the super-heated, upcoming race for US senator between Judge Roy Moore and Doug Jones, Alabama citizens and election integrity activists have asked Republican Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill to commit to preserving the ballot images which are automatically generated by most Alabama vote counting machines. Absent such an assurance, the election watchdogs have promised to file a lawsuit in the Alabama courts to force the preservation of the images.

In Alabama, the vast majority of counties use the Election Systems and Software (ES&S) DS200 optical ballot scanner, which automatically creates and stores a digital image of each ballot. In many, if not most, precincts across the US, vote-counting machines generate a digital image of each ballot as it is fed into the machine. The image is generated by the machine's optical scanner, similar to an office scanner, but much faster.

The image is intended as an additional audit feature by which to verify the electronic vote count, according marketing literature from a manufacturer.... FULL ARTICLE HERE

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Ralph Lopez majored in Economics and Political Science at Yale University. He writes for Truth Out, Alternet, Consortium News, Op-Ed News, and other Internet media. He reported from Afghanistan in 2009 and produced a short documentary film on the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Wikileaks Soldier Reveals Orders for "360 Rotational Fire" Against Civilians in Iraq

Why Obama Will Not Veto NDAA Military Detention of Americans: He Requested It.

McChrystal Trying to Tell Us Something? "We're F%^*king Losing This Thing"

BoA Dumps $75 Trillion In Derivatives On Taxpayers, Super Committee Looks Away. Seize BoA Now.

Obama Lied: Taliban Did Not Refuse to Hand Over Bin Laden

Arrests at White House Over NDAA Military Detention of Americans, Occupy Wall Street Joins Fight.

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 