Dreaming with Eno

Listening to Brian Eno's "New Space Music"
Wasn't my first choice
But Harold Budd's "The Plateau of Mirror" wouldn't play for me
I guess he didn't trust my motives
(I was fumbling for an inspiration)
And now that he is in music heaven
He has all the power
Has all the power
To offer or withhold inspiration
Whereas Brian Eno who is still around
Doesn't enjoy such angelic powers
So Eno it is with a continuous background
Drone I'm an ant inside a cello
As it draws out a multi tonal
Note as long as the horizon
As long as the horizon
Of a high desert with sun setting
Suspended by Eno's spell
My mind suspended in sound
With plenty of time for Dreaming
I revisit a dream where I was
Walking down a dark road into a barren
Landscape of chaparral with no destination
With no destination
No place to bed down
And nothing but chaparral ahead
Nothing but darkness
So I stopped by the road and looked down
Because I was out of options
There was a fossilized snail between my feet
I picked it up and started walking back
Started walking back
To the main road Now the sun was rising
Instead of setting
So I am heading back to the main road and
The sky all along the horizon is liquid gold
Now I hear a putt-putt-putt of a small motor
And an open cart comes along
With an old man in a straw hat driving
An old man in a straw hat
And he asks me where I am heading
And I say I am heading back to the main road
He gestures for me to get in
I sit behind him and we putt-putt-putt along
He takes a detour turning left
We are passing some derelict houses
Cordoned off with yellow tape
Cordoned off with yellow tape
I know that bad things happened
In these homesteads we are passing
And I know that he wants me to see this
Or he wouldn't have taken the detour
And there is more More derelict homesteads
And more and more and more
The dream ends before I get back
Before I get back to the main road
And so does my replay of my dream
But Brian Eno's New Space Music continues
With its evocation of the high desert horizon
With the sun rising
Suspended by Eno's spell
My mind suspended in sound
With plenty more time for Dreaming
...............
.youtube.com/watch?v=-dikWB6wm0A
