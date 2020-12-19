 
 
Life Arts    H4'ed 12/19/20

Dreaming with Eno

Listening to Brian Eno's "New Space Music"

Wasn't my first choice

But Harold Budd's "The Plateau of Mirror" wouldn't play for me

I guess he didn't trust my motives

(I was fumbling for an inspiration)

And now that he is in music heaven

He has all the power

Has all the power

To offer or withhold inspiration


Whereas Brian Eno who is still around

Doesn't enjoy such angelic powers

So Eno it is with a continuous background

Drone I'm an ant inside a cello

As it draws out a multi tonal

Note as long as the horizon

As long as the horizon

Of a high desert with sun setting

Suspended by Eno's spell


My mind suspended in sound

With plenty of time for Dreaming

I revisit a dream where I was

Walking down a dark road into a barren

Landscape of chaparral with no destination

With no destination

No place to bed down

And nothing but chaparral ahead

Nothing but darkness


So I stopped by the road and looked down

Because I was out of options

There was a fossilized snail between my feet

I picked it up and started walking back

Started walking back

To the main road Now the sun was rising

Instead of setting

So I am heading back to the main road and

The sky all along the horizon is liquid gold


Now I hear a putt-putt-putt of a small motor

And an open cart comes along

With an old man in a straw hat driving

An old man in a straw hat

And he asks me where I am heading

And I say I am heading back to the main road

He gestures for me to get in

I sit behind him and we putt-putt-putt along

He takes a detour turning left


We are passing some derelict houses

Cordoned off with yellow tape

Cordoned off with yellow tape

I know that bad things happened

In these homesteads we are passing

And I know that he wants me to see this

Or he wouldn't have taken the detour

And there is more More derelict homesteads

And more and more and more


The dream ends before I get back

Before I get back to the main road

And so does my replay of my dream

But Brian Eno's New Space Music continues

With its evocation of the high desert horizon

With the sun rising

Suspended by Eno's spell

My mind suspended in sound

With plenty more time for Dreaming

...............

.youtube.com/watch?v=-dikWB6wm0A
(Article changed on December 19, 2020 at 15:16)

(Article changed on December 19, 2020 at 15:51)

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic
 

