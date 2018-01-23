Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 3 Share on LinkedIn 1 Share on PInterest 1 Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon 1 Tell A Friend (8 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   1 comment
OpEdNews Op Eds

Dreaming in the Age of Women v. Trump

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Marcello Rollando       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 1/23/18

Author 58005
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)


Passing the Torch to a New Generation
(Image by Marcello Rollando)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -
Borrowing from his presidential immorality, Trump's peddling fake muck, racking over Dreamers, to mislabel them felons, exposes his anti-Americanism, while unknowingly disclosing, Liberty Island embraces hope far beyond our Upper New York Bay and Jersey City shore.

Dreamers are our most recent inheritors of I Have a Dream -- and like us, empowered by women marching in the twenties for voting rights; the sixties: employment rights; eighties: Constitutional Equality/Equal rights Amendment ratification; 2018: freedom from sexual assault.

So, who will relieve America from the burden of marriage between self-serving good ol' boy politicians and Wall Street Citizens United: Women -- of every color, size, shape and persuasion.

Trump's branding Democratic POV as, far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border, is but derrière cover for small minds with miniscule hearts, merging forked tongue talking points with double talk fog to hide their failure to care, to govern.

- Advertisement -

A wave of female candidates, challenging male laden politics as usual, ask: who's against separation of church and state; what's wrong with a woman's right to choose; where did, I Don't Know, go with the money raised for, and disappeared by, January 20, 2017 Inauguration?

#TimesUp and #MeToo Avengers seek: acknowledgement of and believing all who've paid more dearly for sexual harassment than Stormy Daniels hush money.

Marching for income parity and gender equality, we knock down walled-up machismo, insisting, Too Big to Jail bankers and Party PAC hacks owe Middle Class budget reimbursement, including punitive charges for me first gluttony.

- Advertisement -

DACA recipients are diverse hues of America's future. They are our dreams dreaming horizons yet imagined -- unless by our example, we teach them national security and personal safety are at the expense of people we keep in their place, with paleface determined, predestination.

Every four years, January 20th brings possibilities -- as different as, The Ugly American and, ask what you can do for your country. However, when failing our privilege to vote with empathy for all, American morality is defined by Representatives Cotton, Gowdy, Jordan and Nunes.

At 242, America, after 365 days of political lessons in misogyny, groping and money-laundering, again faces choosing truths to hold dear as self-evident: resistance to white supremacists and their enablers, demonstrations for gender and racial equality and voting to protect our electoral system from all enemies, foreign and domestic is patriotic service.

Denying democracy's need to replenish through the evaluation of opposing points of view, is as suicidal for our Republic, as a Trump appointee. Therefore, limiting another's free speech, no matter how repugnant to our values, we dishonor ourselves. Whether far Left university students or hard Right Hillary haters, mob-mentality is a one-way ticket to national dissolution, for anger and fear, set on automatic pilot, target with impunity, our very core.

Both, global Women's Marches and DC March for Life are manifestations of, Peaceful Assembly and Freedom of Speech. We cannot honor one if we dishonor the other.

Women and Dreamers remind us, love for God and Country doesn't need a wall, but rather a foundation of humane acts of kindness toward all inhabitants embellishing our Home of the Brave origin and heritage.

- Advertisement -

Recognizing what's good for us, is the common good in common ground, imbues us with untethered courage to champion humankind's well-being, including embracing those living in America's five protectorates and territories -- with uncommon grace.

When we are better examples, freeing the lives of military & civilian women, city girls and farm boys, from all degrees of sexual harassment -- from rape and domestic violence to unwanted touching or verbal abuse -- our children will illustrate the truth that lights our way forward.

If we are to preserve immigrants brought here as children, protect CHIP from being used as a GOP chess piece and defend all against racial and sexual abuse, Democrats need unite, above the fray of Big Win braggadocios cavemen, to reset both Party and nation's table, for human decency, committed to serving only, malice toward none.

Beyond, trust but verify, beware Republicans promising to care, because women are the dreamers writing the next chapter of, The American Dream.

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Marcello Rollando is both seasoned political writer and critically acclaimed Performing Arts Director. Taking a sabbatical from his beloved NYC to work on a number of political campaigns as communications director and/or consultant in 2008, he (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Follow Me on Twitter

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Simple Truth: No Simple Solutions

Too Many Secrets

Religion OMG!

When what They said could never happen in America, Happens"

When Death Knocks Twice

ISIS -- Iran/Netanyahu GOP -- Fundamentalists - End Times

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Marcello Rollando

Become a Fan
Author 58005
Follow Me on Twitter

(Member since Jan 2, 2011), 9 fans, 167 articles, 284 comments, 4 diaries


Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon


  New Content

Democrats need unite, above the fray of Big Win braggadocios cavemen, to reset both Party and nation's table, for human decency, committed to serving only, malice toward none.

Submitted on Tuesday, Jan 23, 2018 at 10:21:26 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 