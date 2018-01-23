

Passing the Torch to a New Generation

(Image by Marcello Rollando) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Dreamers are our most recent inheritors of I Have a Dream -- and like us, empowered by women marching in the twenties for voting rights; the sixties: employment rights; eighties: Constitutional Equality/Equal rights Amendment ratification; 2018: freedom from sexual assault.

So, who will relieve America from the burden of marriage between self-serving good ol' boy politicians and Wall Street Citizens United: Women -- of every color, size, shape and persuasion.

Trump's branding Democratic POV as, far more concerned with Illegal Immigrants than they are with our great Military or Safety at our dangerous Southern Border, is but derrière cover for small minds with miniscule hearts, merging forked tongue talking points with double talk fog to hide their failure to care, to govern.

- Advertisement -

A wave of female candidates, challenging male laden politics as usual, ask: who's against separation of church and state; what's wrong with a woman's right to choose; where did, I Don't Know, go with the money raised for, and disappeared by, January 20, 2017 Inauguration?

#TimesUp and #MeToo Avengers seek: acknowledgement of and believing all who've paid more dearly for sexual harassment than Stormy Daniels hush money.

Marching for income parity and gender equality, we knock down walled-up machismo, insisting, Too Big to Jail bankers and Party PAC hacks owe Middle Class budget reimbursement, including punitive charges for me first gluttony.

- Advertisement -

DACA recipients are diverse hues of America's future. They are our dreams dreaming horizons yet imagined -- unless by our example, we teach them national security and personal safety are at the expense of people we keep in their place, with paleface determined, predestination.

Every four years, January 20th brings possibilities -- as different as, The Ugly American and, ask what you can do for your country. However, when failing our privilege to vote with empathy for all, American morality is defined by Representatives Cotton, Gowdy, Jordan and Nunes.

At 242, America, after 365 days of political lessons in misogyny, groping and money-laundering, again faces choosing truths to hold dear as self-evident: resistance to white supremacists and their enablers, demonstrations for gender and racial equality and voting to protect our electoral system from all enemies, foreign and domestic is patriotic service.

Denying democracy's need to replenish through the evaluation of opposing points of view, is as suicidal for our Republic, as a Trump appointee. Therefore, limiting another's free speech, no matter how repugnant to our values, we dishonor ourselves. Whether far Left university students or hard Right Hillary haters, mob-mentality is a one-way ticket to national dissolution, for anger and fear, set on automatic pilot, target with impunity, our very core.

Both, global Women's Marches and DC March for Life are manifestations of, Peaceful Assembly and Freedom of Speech. We cannot honor one if we dishonor the other.

Women and Dreamers remind us, love for God and Country doesn't need a wall, but rather a foundation of humane acts of kindness toward all inhabitants embellishing our Home of the Brave origin and heritage.

- Advertisement -

Recognizing what's good for us, is the common good in common ground, imbues us with untethered courage to champion humankind's well-being, including embracing those living in America's five protectorates and territories -- with uncommon grace.

When we are better examples, freeing the lives of military & civilian women, city girls and farm boys, from all degrees of sexual harassment -- from rape and domestic violence to unwanted touching or verbal abuse -- our children will illustrate the truth that lights our way forward.

If we are to preserve immigrants brought here as children, protect CHIP from being used as a GOP chess piece and defend all against racial and sexual abuse, Democrats need unite, above the fray of Big Win braggadocios cavemen, to reset both Party and nation's table, for human decency, committed to serving only, malice toward none.

Beyond, trust but verify, beware Republicans promising to care, because women are the dreamers writing the next chapter of, The American Dream.