Dreadful knocking -- a sonnet

Some like to test the acuity of their brain
To see if they are losing any powers of cognition,
But I have watched more than just cognition wane
From coast to coast across this fogged-in nation.
It used to be smog that made it hard to breathe
But now it's something else that steals my breath.
May I interest you in a cool drink from the Lethe?
And what's that dreadful knocking? I feel like MacBeth!
Knock, knock. Who's there? My soul?
Or maybe it's my conscience or my heart.
I was guilty of forgetting, but now I'm on parole,
So Knock, knock. Who's there? A fresh start?
I've served time in this prison of shitty kharma.
It might be time to embrace a different dharma.