Dreadful knocking -- a sonnet

Some like to test the acuity of their brain

To see if they are losing any powers of cognition,

But I have watched more than just cognition wane

From coast to coast across this fogged-in nation.

It used to be smog that made it hard to breathe

But now it's something else that steals my breath.

May I interest you in a cool drink from the Lethe?

And what's that dreadful knocking? I feel like MacBeth!

Knock, knock. Who's there? My soul?

Or maybe it's my conscience or my heart.

I was guilty of forgetting, but now I'm on parole,

So Knock, knock. Who's there? A fresh start?

I've served time in this prison of shitty kharma.

It might be time to embrace a different dharma.