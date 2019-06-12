 
 
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 6/12/19

Donald Trump is a Creation of the Main Stream Media (MSM) And They are Still Milking it for Profits

In the midst of the 2016 campaign, Les Moonves said: "It may not be good for America, but it's damn good for CBS," he said of the presidential race"

In Manufacturing Consent: The Political Economy of the Mass Media, a 1988 book by Edward S. Herman and Noam Chomsky, in which the authors propose that the mass communication media of the U.S. "are effective and powerful ideological institutions that carry out a system-supportive propaganda function, by reliance on market forces, internalized assumptions, and self-censorship, and without overt coercion", by means of the propaganda model of communication. The title derives from the phrase "the manufacture of consent," employed in the book Public Opinion (1922), by Walter Lippmann(18891974).

What Liberal Media?: The Truth About Bias and the News is a book by columnist Eric Alterman that challenges the widespreadconservative belief in a liberal media bias. Alderman argues that the media, as a whole, is not biased liberally, but conservatively.

These predicate statements and books clearly show that the MSM are for profit companies that publish things in their best interest. The "right" as always accused the MSN falsely of being liberal until the Trump era. That changed when the never Trump Republicans joined forces with liberal anti-Trump forces which allowed the MSM.

Despite Trump's attack on the MSM, they still cover his crazy "tweets" and lies in his statements to the press. If the MSM had any dignity, they would not cover these lies and distortions. Most of us are sick of hearing him. But, the MSM is still using the Trump "golden goose" to promote their greedy exploitation of profit.

In a way Trump was right about saying that the press as the enemy of the people.

Sheldon Drobny was the co-founder of Nova M radio and Air America Radio. He has supported many philanthropic causes. Mr. Drobny specializes in business and tax matters and is admitted to practice before the U.S. Tax Court as a non-attorney. Less (more...)
 
