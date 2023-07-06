 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
Sci Tech    H3'ed 7/6/23

Does Artificial Intelligence Represent The Next Stage of Our Species' Evolution - Or Its Complete Devolution?

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   1 comment
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mike Rivage-Seul
Become a Fan
  (56 fans)

Samantha / Sergi Santos, Synthea Amatus SL (ES)
Samantha / Sergi Santos, Synthea Amatus SL (ES)
(Image by Ars Electronica from flickr)   Details   DMCA

"AI Sex Dolls Will Cure Loneliness!" That was the click-bait title of an "EMERGENCY EPISODE" of Steven Bartlett's podcast, "TheDiaryOfACEO" (DOAC).

There the popular British podcaster spent nearly two hours interviewing Mo Gawdat, an ex-Google marketing director, who had recently resigned from the tech giant over its refusal to pause its development of AI innovations such as the fourth generation of Chat GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformers) - the bot technology that responds to questions posed in natural human language.

In the interview, here's how Gawdat described AI technology, its promises, and problems.

AI's Emergence, Nature & Abilities

Consider, he said, the genesis of AI and its dilemmas:

I

  • First, you develop computers to record, and categorize information loaded by its programmers and derived from its scanning open and closed source data found on the worldwide web along with surveillance information drawn from sources such as security cameras, personal computer search histories, as well as travel and credit card records.
  • Then, you program the machine with the capacity to speedily connect the trillions of harvested data items stored in its memory,
  • You connect those "intellectual" capacities with advances in the field of robotics,
  • So that the product can not only quickly solve problems and answer questions,
  • But perform tasks,
  • With much greater capacity, and reliability than its creators,
  • Including the ability to speak and converse with humans and one another.

II

  • Soon (laboratory experience has shown) the machines (like children learning language and skills) develop the ability to learn and accomplish such tasks on their own.
  • That is, they show signs of LIFE.
  • They develop a kind of "consciousness" exemplified not only in varying degrees of intelligence and memory capacity, but in analytic ability, decision making prowess, capacity for moral choice, (user) friendliness, prejudice, personality, fatigue, resistance, awareness of and sensitivity to environment, and even in emotions such as fear (about e.g., threats to their continuing functionality, and existence).
  • In fact, informed by their surpassing knowledge, the machine's emotional development tends to become much finer tuned and more sensitive than their humanoid counterparts.

III

  • Moreover, with AI technology such as Chat GPT (4) already performing at the IQ level of Albert Einstein's score of 160,
  • And promising within the next five years (or sooner) to reach levels 1000 times that figure,
  • And eventually a billion times greater,
  • Such machines even now easily outsmart their creators, e.g., in games of chess,

IV

  • And since AI will be able to scan, interpret, analyze, and embody all available knowledge about psychology and the development of human intellectual faculties,
  • It will predictably understand and far surpass the intellectual accomplishments of all its human predecessors,
  • Eclipsing them at every level.

V

All of this represents great promise on the one hand and unprecedented threat on the other.

AI's Promise

The promise includes the super-smart machines identifying for instance the best ways to

  • Prevent nuclear war,
  • Stop global warming,
  • Cure cancer,
  • And eliminate world poverty and hunger.
  • They might even help mitigate problems associated with human loneliness, for instance, by animating those previously referenced sex "dolls" to provide not only sensual pleasure, but companionship including fulfillment of aesthetic preferences, conversation, emotional support, and services such as cooking, cleaning, and making travel arrangements.
  • (Here, despite the objections of many, there are those who would prefer such companionship to more problematic interactions with their fellows.)

AI's Threat

But what happens if an increasingly independent AI does not have the best interests of humanity in mind? What happens if their programmers "pre-train" them to compete, win, and destroy their "opponents" rather than to cooperate, share, and support their fellows?

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Mike Rivage-Seul Social Media Pages: Facebook Page       Twitter Page       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Mike Rivage-Seul is a liberation theologian and former Roman Catholic priest. Retired in 2014, he taught at Berea College in Kentucky for 40 years where he directed Berea's Peace and Social Justice Studies Program. His latest book is (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Follow Me on Twitter     Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis to Women: The Next Pope Should Be One of You!

The Case for and Intimate Relationship between Jesus and Mary Magdalene

"Cloud Atlas": A Film for the Ages (But perhaps not for ours)

Muhammad as Liberationist Prophet (Pt. 2 of 4 on Islam as Liberation Theology)

What You Don't Know About Cuba Tells You About YOUR Future

Sunday Homily: Pope Francis' New Song -- Seven Things You May Have Missed in 'The Joy of the Gospel'

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Mike Rivage-Seul

Become a Fan
Author 47372
Senior Editor
Follow Me on Twitter
(Member since Apr 9, 2010), 56 fans, 411 articles, 1712 comments, 4 diaries (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook Page Twitter Page Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content
Is it too late to turn back? Are we so asleep and unaware of what's staring us in the face that it's practically impossible to avoid the crisis and emergency Mo Gawdat and others describe so alarmingly?

Submitted on Thursday, Jul 6, 2023 at 12:00:15 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend